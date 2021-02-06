Modi’s India needs Bidens hard love

Police in India last week filed sedition charges, among other crimes, against some of the country’s most respected journalists, including Vinod Jose, editor of The Caravan, The First Indian News Magazine, and Rajdeep Sardesai, a well-known presenter on India Today television. Journalists are being punished for reporting unwanted news, the government’s response to an increasingly violent protest by farmers against the agricultural policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is no longer news that law enforcement authorities in states controlled by the Modis Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party are seeking to jail top Indian journalists. Last year, Siddharth Varadarajan, founding editor of Thread, The Most Respected Indian Online Information Service, has been accused to spread panic for correctly reporting that the state’s Hindu fundamentalist chief minister visited a religious event in violation of the national lockdown. (Varadarajan is also among those charged in the last episode.) Modi has no more respect for press freedom than Donald Trump, but enjoys more control over major governments than Trump ever did. states and the judiciary.

India is a declining democracy. Freedom House now ranks the country in 83rd place, at the bottom of the officially free states, observing that India’s departure from democratic norms could blur the value-based distinction between Beijing and New Delhi. Reporters Without Borders ranks India 142nd on freedom of the press, three places under Myanmar.

President Joe Biden was quick to denounce the military coup in Myanmar and Russia’s brutal treatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Likewise, nearly all of his predecessors would save former President Donald Trump, the only president in American history to show such blatant disregard for democracy. But India’s retreat will pose a real problem for Biden. How will an administration dedicated to restoring democracy at home and abroad cope with an illiberal democracy that is a rising power in Asia and a crucial counterweight to China?

US Presidents have faced a version of this problem since Jimmy Carter swore make human rights and the promotion of democracy a fundamental principle of our foreign policy. Carter exempted the Shah of Iran from criticism because he saw Tehran as an indispensable ally. President Ronald Reagans’ campaign for democracy bypassed anti-communist dictatorships in Latin America and East Asia, while President George W. Bush blinked when Egyptian strongman Hosni Mubarak broke his promise to ‘organize free and fair elections in 2005. Torn between professed values ​​and geopolitical interests, presidents tend to fail the latter.

Biden has, if anything, a higher reality principle than any of these predecessors. But its commitment to democracy as a principle of foreign policy is of a different nature from theirs, and arguably more urgent. As I wrote in a previous column, Biden and his team are committed not to promote democracy in countries where it is absent, which can be seen as an affordable luxury for a superpower, but to preserve it there. where it is attacked, including at home. The problem he faces is one that none of his predecessors could have imagined.

Biden explained that at the so-called Democracy Summit he planned to convene later this year, he would call on leaders to work together to fight corruption and authoritarianism and protect human rights. It is not at all clear whether illiberal democracies like corrupt, authoritarian, rights-denying illiberal democracies like Hungary, Poland and Brazil would be called upon to remedy their own failures.

Among these states, India has a geopolitical status of its own. The fifth-largest economy in the world, India serves as a bulwark against China, which the Biden administration sees as the Americas’ most dangerous adversary. And because China increasingly seeks to export its model of authoritarian state-run capitalism, China also poses a unique threat to democracy. The Biden administration has adopted from Trump the premise of an Indo-Pacific region with India at its center. Kurt Campbell, the Chinese hawk Biden named Indo-Pacific Coordinator at the National Security Council, recently proposed forge a new system of alliances linking South and East Asia, Asia and Europe, as well as the incorporation of India, South Korea and Australia into the G -7 to form a new D-10 of the ten great democracies.

India, in short, looks a lot more like the solution than the problem. And unlike Iran in 1977 or Egypt in 2005, India is hardly an autocracy. The country has free elections and free markets; getting arrested for criticizing the government is still shocking enough to provoke outrage. The Pentagon, the CIA, the Commerce Department and the Commerce Representative will all have good reason to refuse if a senior State Department official suggests an official statement calling on Modi to account for his encouragement of violence against Muslims, or bribery of the judiciary, or arrest journalists. Why is Biden going to provoke Modi, who likes to brag about his 56-inch chest, if he’s going to be sitting next to him at D-10?

Yet democracy is in danger in India. I have lived, visited and written about India for 45 years since the emergency and it is shocking for me to think that a country that I have always considered to be almost powerless, democratic, barely governable, declared secular, is now firmly under the control of a Hindu. a nationalist regime determined to bring the press, the judiciary and ordinary citizens into line. State governments led by the BJP have sworn revoke the passports of demonstrators or deny them government jobs.

What will Washington say if seasoned journalists are tried on ridiculously fabricated charges, whether for sedition or for a lesser crime? (They are accused of falsely reporting that a farmer who died during the protest was shot in the head by police; it is still unclear whether he was killed or died when his tractor s ‘is overthrown.) What if they are found guilty and sentenced to prison? even if just long enough to make them think twice before reporting nasty truths in the future? What if Modi tightens the stranglehold he has imposed on the contested state of Kashmir? Does India still have a place at the Democracy Summit head table?

These are the toughest of the tough questions, conceded to me by a senior Biden administration. (He insisted on anonymity as he was not authorized to speak on the matter.) Making a serious effort to address injustices at home, he continued, will give us momentum to speak to friends and allies, including difficult conversations with countries like India. . Nonetheless, he conceded, this will not eliminate the tension we know between geopolitics and values.

India needs an American president ready to defy democratic retreat. Yet the premise of the Bidens Democratic Renewal Project is that the United States and the democratic world also need it. This is why the situation of the Bidens is different from that of the Carters or the Reagans or the Bush. India isn’t about to follow China’s path, but it could certainly follow Turkey’s path, a country with rowdy elections but rapidly eroding democratic standards under the watchful eye of a channeling populist intense nationalist feelings. How, then, will it be possible to argue that democracy is suitable not only for rich countries but also for poor countries?

The United States has had only modest success over the years in promoting democracy. Preserving it can be just as difficult.