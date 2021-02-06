Opinion | New poll: there is no singular Trump voter





Trump voters are generally viewed as hardcore conservatives and evangelical Christians with a strong white blue collar vibe. These demographics are part of the support for Trumps, but far from it all.

Take religion, for example. The poll shows that 41% of Trump voters describe themselves as evangelical, but 24% say they are atheists, agnostics, or have no specific religious beliefs. Only 31 percent report attending church services at least once a week; 46 percent say they use the services rarely or never. Many of Trump’s voters are religious Christians who love his pro-life views and support for religious freedom, but many others are not.

These voters are not uniformly conservative either. Seventy-one percent say they are conservative, but 26 percent say they are liberal or moderate. Significantly, more than 50% of the significant number of Trump voters who voted for Barack Obama or a third-party candidate in 2012 say they are liberal or moderate. These voters are disproportionately white and non-white blue-collar voters, the same voters that Republican strategists say must win in the future. It seems like running like a stern conservative like then-Gov. Mitt Romney describes himself can unite the GOP, but he also alienates crucial swing voters.

Trump voters are also divided on a host of economic issues that were once believed to define the Republican voter. They tend to be united on general themes such as thinking the government is doing too much (74%), the government is too big (84%), and taxes are too high (75%). But they strongly divide on the application of these principles.

Forty-five percent agree, for example, that the government should guarantee all people a minimum standard of living if they work to the best of their ability. Sixty-three percent say Social Security benefits for future retirees should be kept at the same level as for current retirees, even though payroll taxes need to be increased to fund it. Forty-five percent also say it’s more important to make sure that every senior can get the health care they need, regardless of the cost to the rest of us, than to control the cost. of Medicare. Even the central tenet of supply-side economics, that cutting taxes on the rich helps grow the economy for all, finds support from just 54 percent of Trump voters. Any 2024 candidate who wishes to run according to pre-Trump economic orthodoxy will turn off as many Trump voters as he turns back on.

The belief that climate change is real is also surprisingly common among Trump voters. Only 34% said climate change was not real and the government should do nothing to combat it. Even among self-proclaimed highly conservative voters, only 49% are climate change deniers. A majority of virtually all demographic groups agreed that climate change is real, but that science and technology developed by the private sector and government can help mitigate its effects.

Even Trump himself is dividing his voters. Sixty-six percent of his supporters say they are more of a supporter of him than the Republican Party, while 34 percent say the opposite. Fifty-four percent say they would definitely vote for him in the 2024 Republican primaries, but 20% would not support him and 26% would likely only support him. These results surely overstate his position among the GOP more broadly, as a significant number of Republican voters either backed President Biden, voted for a third-party candidate, or skipped the presidential race altogether. Trump starts off in a strong position for the nomination, but he is far from unifying his 2020 coalition, let alone winning the support of voters who opposed him in November.

Certain cultural issues and positions unite his coalition. Eighty-nine percent, for example, think employers should have to certify with the federal government that a potential employee is legally authorized to work in the United States before hiring. Ninety-six percent think that people who receive government benefits should make an effort to work if their health and family situation permits. Over 90% believe that black Americans, other racial and ethnic minorities, and women have a fairly fair chance of succeeding in America today. And nearly 90% believe America is the greatest country in the world, and Americans are losing faith in the ideas that made this country great.

The poll produced a plethora of other data to help understand the Trump coalition and plan its future. Serious Republican leaders should do this and try to lean on the conservative-populist Trump alliance rather than mobilizing intra-party circular firing squads.

