Chinese ships enter Japanese waters for the first time under new coastguard law





NAHA, Japan (Kyodo) – Chinese Coast Guard vessels entered Japanese territorial waters near the Senkaku Islands claimed by China on Saturday for the first time since its new coast guard law took effect this this month, Japanese officials said. The law, which came into force on Monday, explicitly allows the Chinese coast guard to use weapons against foreign ships Beijing considers entering its waters illegally. According to the Japanese Coast Guard, two Chinese Coast Guard vessels entered Japanese waters near the uninhabited islands at around 4:45 a.m. Following the intrusion, China’s fourth this year, the Japanese government has set up a task force at the prime minister’s office to analyze the situation, officials said. Two Japanese fishing boats were sailing in the waters near the cluster of small islands, known as Diaoyu in China, according to the 11th regional coast guard headquarters based in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture. The Chinese ships pointed their bows at the fishing boats, in a movement apparently intended to approach them, at around 4:52 a.m., about 22 kilometers south of Minamikojima, one of the islets, so that guard vessels Japanese coastal forces were deployed there to guard them, the headquarters said. Two other Chinese Coast Guard vessels, one of which appeared to be carrying a cannon, sailed in the so-called contiguous area just outside Japanese territorial waters near the Senkaku, he said. This is the eighth day in a row that Chinese ships have been spotted near the islets if the contiguous area is included. Chinese Coast Guard vessels have been regularly spotted around the Japanese-administered Senkakus, notably under the leadership of President Xi Jinping who aims to make the country a “maritime power”. In addition to its claim on the Senkaku, China has maritime sovereignty disputes with several Southeast Asian countries in the South China Sea. New US President Joe Biden, in telephone conversations with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga late last month, reiterated Washington’s “unwavering commitment” to protecting the Senkaku under the long-standing security treaty of the United States. two countries. In a Japan-China online meeting on maritime issues on Wednesday, Tokyo expressed “deep concern” over the new law, which also allows the Chinese coastguard to seize foreign vessels entering waters claimed by Beijing. . China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it had insisted at the bilateral meeting that the law was fully in line with international law and practice.







