No end to corruption in sight in Pakistan despite Imran’s big promises





NEW DELHI: In its report, Transparency International (TI) ranked Pakistan 124th out of 180 countries. This would imply that corruption has increased dramatically during Imran Khan’s tenure, especially in the past two years.

The country also scored lower than last year in two categories: the rule of law index and the varieties of democracy as a result of which Pakistan’s score in the CPI 2020 declined.

TI’s report put the government in making the elimination of corruption the centerpiece of its policy.

Despite big claims that the threat of corruption is rooted out, why has corruption increased over the past two years?

[…]The emphasis has long been on rhetoric with very little attention to a whole complex picture of corruption eradication. The task would be to identify the reasons, take a close look at the systems, introduce reforms if necessary, institutionalize the accountability system, eliminate existing gaps in the systems, address inequalities, etc. These are fundamental questions that must be integrated into the governance system. in order to make them transparent. Unfortunately, the government has not been able to pay attention to the whole issue from its true perspective. Unrestricted speech offers no cures or solutions. The evil of corruption is ingrained in the psyche of many and cannot be fought by making statements alone, wrote former Pakistani bureaucrat Rustam Shah Mohmand in an article titled, Has Corruption Increased in Pakistan? in the Pak Daily Tribune.

The other reason is that the government at the top is obsessed with punishing its political rivals, mainly those of the PML-N and, to some extent, the PPP. … The eradication of corruption cannot be pursued in a climate of political vendetta. An approach based on opportunism and based on the punishment of political opponents cannot help create the right atmosphere to deal with embezzlement, Mohmand stressed.

The report shed light on the invisible factors that have contributed to an increase in the scale and level of corruption in the country.

The report which places Pakistan lower than other countries in the region, such as Afghanistan, should not be dismissed on false grounds. It should inspire leaders to take stock of the grim reality of the ever-growing threat of corruption and motivate the government to develop a comprehensive short-term and long-term plan to combat the evil. The government must realize that faced with such a terrible situation, the chances of foreign investment would remain hopelessly low. What about foreign investment, even Pakistani investors would be tempted to look for other ways to invest their capital, according to Mohmand.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos