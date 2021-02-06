Who really insulted the French?

India was saddened by the insult to the tricolor on Republic Day declared Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a few days ago.

He was obviously referring to the chaos that erupted when farmers, their friends and enemies, flocked to Delhi on January 26.

India, in whose name Modi now speaks with unusual authority, surely has a right to feel more than hurt if the flag is desecrated. This charge, however, camouflages more than it reveals. During the demonstration, the national flag atop the Red Fort was not only intact, but the Nishan Owner which was hoisted on the ramparts of the forts was certainly not the flag of Khalistan as it was dropped in the breeze, mischievously enough.

He was at a considerable distance from the tricolor and his pole was far from high. What intrigues me most is why the person who led the movement to plant the flag is moving so confidently and posting video messages on social media.

Since the whole world knows he was (and still can be) associated with the ruling party, surely it is time for the injury healer to come out and declare their official position on him. After all, the man believed to have been behind the flag hoisting flaunted his photo next to the Prime Minister, and since this cannot be dismissed as a crowd scene, the nation needs to know who or what made him cause evil.

However, the story we are trying to peddle is fraught with dangers.

By pointing out that someone from the Sikh community has soiled the national flag, we are trying to drag an entire people. The community has always produced excellent farmers and always supplied the best soldiers far more than people whose bellicose speech is certainly not matched by their numbers joining the military.

A patriotic community cannot be vilified simply for taking the initiative to oppose suspiciously rushed legislation.

What the dispensation cheerleaders failed to realize, among countless other things, is that the long and peaceful agitation of farmers on the Delhi borders is emerging as a metaphor for just resistance and could soon join the ranks of Chipko, Champaran or Bardoli.

The public imagination is inscribing the name of the executioner who launched unprovoked depredations on farmers constantly agitating in popular knowledge. Once that happens, woe to the villain of these balladic tales, for his name will be spat out forever.

It is scandalous even to drop innuendo about Sikhs stirring up unrest and proclaiming them or a section as anti-national separatists without first providing solid evidence. Some Khalistani supporters may have penetrated the immense ocean of protesting farmers, but can anyone swear that there is no foreign agent installed in the upper echelons of this or any other regime?

The Punjab has suffered more than its share of political outrage, often fueled by religious fanatics and their opponents. It is only prudent not to trample with boots on sensitive issues that can trigger other problems. Launching conspiracy theories would also spark outrage. It is imperative that the regime refrain from short-term gambling and instead deal with the disaffection caused by these laws.

Two simple public statements can defuse the situation immediately, one that the time-tested MSP (Minimum Support Price) system would remain, and the other that all talk of Ambani-Adani’s grabbing of agricultural products is false.

A ruler would then not have to dig deep trenches, build concrete walls and drive in killer spikes to barricade himself from his own people. Also, if we are to give some credit to the restless farmers’ organizations, which have kept millions of people in absolute peace for more than two months, there is certainly a lot more than what met eyes and ears. TV cameras during India’s loudest Republic Day.

The identities of those Agent Provocateurs and others who broke into Delhi with relative ease, long before the appointed time for the peaceful assembly of the tractors, and then fought pitched battles with the police, needs only to be clarified. time and sincerity to be established. There are many camera images available. It was the unruly efforts of these groups that infuriated captive viewers. The latter was larger than usual, as it was a holiday, and everything seemed to work on signals. The anchors clashed to shout and condemn the violence, as was only expected when the dramatic manifestations of outrage at dissent became so institutionalized.

Contemporary history tells us that India has seen many such and more virulent manifestations in recent decades, but rarely has public annoyance been titled and channeled so effectively. Those who opposed well-fortified governments earlier certainly did not do so by pouring rose petals on the sentries. But, they were not automatically condemned because the sedition and the friendly media do not claim their blood.

Recall, for example, the Navnirman andolan of Gujarat in which, in which Narendra Modi claims to have played an active role. The destruction of public property was rampant, as was arson, and credible reports report that nearly 100 people have died in violent clashes with government forces. Around 3,000 were injured and police records show that more than 8,000 were arrested.

Literally hundreds of other similar destructive public protests and eruptions have ravaged the country since then, but regime apologists were not to tear their vocal cords in frenzied fits of mock horror. The fact is that protests often spill over in all times and in all countries.

The US perceived ‘violence’ during recent Black Lives Matter unrest is just a painful example. No sane person can encourage or condone violence. Leaders must also make more sincere and less juvenile, media-targeted attempts to get to the roots of such effervescent angst.

When Modi talks about India’s sadness at the insult to the Habs, it is worth recalling the position his own parent organization, the RSS, took just before independence. His spokesperson, Organizer, mentionned in its July 17 issues and 22,1947, that the Indian tricolor “will never be respected and possessed by the Hindus.

According to himThe word three is in itself an evil, and a three-color flag will certainly produce a very bad psychological effect and is detrimental to a country.

This is obviously incorrect, because three are so important in Hinduism of the trishul at trimurti, the sacred three-pronged weapon of the Hindus at the holy triumvirate of Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwar.

Also read: A farmer cannot be draped in the tricolor at his funeral, but a lynching accused can

Modis guru MS Golwalkar, the second RSS leader, also lamented that India’s independent rulers put up a new flag for the country, why did they do it?

In his A lot of thoughts he said, “Our nation is old and great with a glorious past. So, didn’t we have our own flag? Did we not have a national emblem at all during these thousands of years? Without a doubt, we got it. So why this absolute emptiness, this absolute emptiness in our minds? Golwalkar, however, did not specify which ancient emblem or national flag he was referring to. We know, of course, that he wanted to replace the universal tricolor with the Bhagwa Dhwaj, the saffron “split flag” of the RSS, which only represented the Hindus.

It is therefore appropriate to see Narendra Modis commenting on the tricolor and insulting them in this context. Far from denying this heritage, he truly cherishes it. It was Sardar Patel, whom he adores so publicly and at the public expense, who actually forced Golwalkar and the Hindu right to withdraw opposition to the Indian national flag. He made it a precondition for lifting the RSS’s 18-month ban and releasing its leaders from prison.

It may therefore be wiser to let India and the Indians decide for themselves what insult to the national flag really hurts them more.

Jawhar Sircar is a former Secretary of Culture in the Indian government. He tweets to @jawharsircar.