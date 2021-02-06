Most Republicans doubt Biden’s legitimacy





WASHINGTON (AP) About two-thirds of Republicans say Joe Biden was not legitimately elected president, according to a new poll conducted just two weeks after his inauguration.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows that 33% of Republicans say Biden was legitimately elected 46th President of the United States, while 65% say he was not. Overall, about two-thirds of Americans say Biden was legitimately elected; almost all Democrats say so.

Former President Donald Trump and his allies contested the 2020 election result for months, arguing without evidence that it was stolen and that there were fraudulent votes in pivotal states. The courts have dismissed these allegations in legal proceedings. National and local election officials checked and, in some cases, rechecked that the vote was fair and safe. Trump’s own attorney general said there was no evidence of widespread fraud.

Among the results of the survey, conducted from January 28 to February. 1:

The disinformation campaign culminated in the Jan.6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by a group of pro-Trump rioters with the intention of disrupting the certification of election results. Now Trump, the only president to have been impeached twice, faces a Senate trial for incitement to insurgency. The new AP-NORC poll shows that about half of Americans say the Senate should condemn Trump, while 4 in 10 say the Senate should not and about 1 in 10 are unsure. But nearly two-thirds of Americans believe Trump bears at least some responsibility for the Capitol violation.

About 1 in 10 Republican thinks the Senate should condemn Trump, although slightly more, around 3 in 10, hold Trump at least partially responsible for the Capitol violation. Most Republicans, about three-quarters, say Trump was a good or a great president.

Besides Republicans ‘doubts about Bidens’ presidency, other polls show Trump’s bogus election messages resonated with his party. While most Trump voters said the elections in their communities were well organized and well administered, polls from the Pew Research Center also found that the nationwide election was not. A December AP-NORC poll showed that 14% of Republicans volunteered for an open-ended question whether election laws were a top priority for the government in 2021, up from 1% the year before.

Biden has called for unity in times of crisis, but the Democratic president faces deep pessimism among Republicans. About a quarter of Republicans say they approve of Biden’s way of handling his job, a sign that he could be experiencing the honeymoon period that was the norm for most modern presidents. But about three quarters disapprove. About two-thirds of Republicans don’t trust Bidens’ ability to run the White House effectively, and about as many say they don’t trust him to run the economy. About half are skeptical of its ability to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The poll also suggests that Republican leaders may face challenges in a post-Trump era. About two-thirds of Americans hold a negative opinion of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell; about 2 in 10 see it favorably, and almost as many don’t know enough to say it. The percentage of Americans who say they have an unfavorable opinion of McConnell has increased significantly since February 2020, when around 4 in 10 said they had a negative opinion. Among Republicans, about half have a negative opinion, up from about a quarter a year ago. McConnell voted with the majority of Republicans to dismiss the impeachment lawsuit on the grounds that removing a president from office is unconstitutional, but not before saying the former president was partly responsible for the riot.

Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy is far less well known than his ruling counterparts, with nearly half of Americans saying they don’t know enough about him to give an opinion. Among Republicans, 3 in 10 say they have a favorable opinion, and many have an unfavorable opinion on this subject. The poll was conducted before the House decided on Thursday, in an online vote close to the party, to remove Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee posts for her past statements supporting violence against Democrats and promoting theories hateful conspiracy. McCarthy said the Greenes’ positions did not represent the views of my party, but fiercely opposed his withdrawal from House committees.

Meanwhile, about three-quarters of Republicans say they have a favorable view of Trump.

The AP-NORC survey of 1,055 adults was conducted from January 28 to February. 1 using a sample drawn from the AmeriSpeak NORC probability-based panel, which is designed to be representative of the US population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

Online:

AP-NORC Center: http://www.apnorc.org/.

