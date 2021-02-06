Boris Johnson must not underestimate the horror of the lockdown until May

DOWNING Street should not underestimate the horror of keeping Britain locked up until May.

The cost of suicides, family breakdowns, failed businesses, lost jobs and public debt will be enormous.

3 Government needs to appreciate more cost of continued lockdown Credit: AFP or licensors

The government says we could lift most restrictions in May if we vaccinated everyone over 50 and vulnerable people, as planned. The pubs would also reopen. . . and, happily, no silly curfews or Scotch Egg bonker rules.

But we are only at the beginning of February.

Even if the children return to school on March 8 (which seems too cautious for the primaries), the prospect of living in virtual house arrest for three months is more than grim.

Ministers often say casually that they know how difficult it is. Can they really imagine the lives of those on low incomes caring for children in cramped apartments with no outside space?

It is an ordeal far beyond the inconvenience experienced by middle-class families in comfortable homes with gardens.

The Sun does not call prematurely at the end of the lockdown. Daily deaths, hospitalizations and new cases are still cause for concern, although they are on the decline. And this MUST be the last lockdown we’ve ever endured, so it must work.

3 Boris Johnson must focus on fully reopening our economy as soon as possible Credit: Alamy Live News

But we implore the Government not to be complacent about the ability of the public, notoriously stoic as we are, to get through another 12 weeks of this torture.

With several million people vaccinated, deaths and hospitalizations are expected to have dropped well before May. So when Boris Johnson announces his roadmap to ending the lockdown on February 22, he needs a laser focus on our freedoms and the full reopening of our economy as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister must have become a much more careful man last year.

He must not let it consume him.

Shipshape United Kingdom

We never thought that the EU’s own leader would plead the Suns for Brexit. Respect to Ursula von der Leyen for doing just that.

Britain, she admits, is now an agile speedboat compared to Brussels’ bulky tanker.

3 Ursula von der Leyen said Britain was more agile as an independent nation Credit: AFP or licensors

We are, Ursula! Welcome aboard.

It may be a risky message the EU is sending to Eurosceptics across the continent, but it is right. We are more agile as an independent nation.

And the EU will always be a heavy bureaucracy. That’s how it’s built.

This is of course the main difference between our vaccine rollout, with 484,596 additional shots yesterday, and the EU. That and the fact, as von der Leyen also admits, that they simply underestimated the difficulties.

These errors turned out to be fatal. When you need to protect millions of people from a highly infectious virus, speed and numbers are all that matters.

The jabs, plus 65 new trade deals now signed, are our Brexit dividends so far.

The government must now ensure that the new nimble Britain rebounds economically faster than our competitors.

