Washington does not plan to create S-400 task force with Turkey, says US envoy

The previous administration introduced a number of measures against Turkey following its decision to purchase Russian S-400 air defense systems instead of the Patriots or any other NATO system, namely stopping the deliveries of F-35s ordered by Turkey and the imposition of sanctions on entities linked to the purchase of S-400.

U.S. envoy to Turkey David Michael Satterfield revealed that the United States currently has no plans to establish a task force with Ankara to resolve disagreements between the two countries over Turkey’s acquisition of Russian air defenses S -400. the problem will be solved without promising it, otherwise Washington will introduce new measures against Turkey. “This is a matter of US law enforcement and US law enforcement. I hope the S-400 problem can be solved; otherwise, we will continue to focus on all areas of our cooperation that are not directly affected by the sanctions. “Said Satterfield. The US Ambassador continued by observing that the only way to lift the sanctions implemented under the Countering Americas Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) would be for Turkey to abandon all the S-400s it has purchased. to Russia. At the same time, Turkish officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have dismissed the possibility of such a scenario, insisting that it is Ankara’s sovereign right to purchase defensive weapons. Washington has tried to force Ankara to abandon its S-400 agreement with Moscow since it was signed in 2017. The United States has claimed that the system is incompatible with the NATO defense network despite it failing to had no objection with Greece – another member of the alliance – the purchase and installation of S-300. The White House further claimed that the S-400s could detect weaknesses in fifth-generation F-35 stealth planes and transmit that data to Moscow, although such a possibility has been denied by Russia and Turkey. Yet Washington used it as a pretext to punish Ankara for its S-400 acquisition by halting delivery of the F-35 planes it had also ordered. Later in 2020, the United States also passed legislation implementing sanctions against members of the Turkish defense industry and officials responsible for purchasing Russian systems. Ankara criticized Washington’s actions, reminding it that Turkey had tried to buy the American Patriot systems, but the White House blocked the process for years, forcing the country to seek alternatives.







