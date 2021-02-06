Politics
Meet Odishas Bhagyasri Sahoo who impressed PM Modi with his art of Pattachitra
After years of doodling and painting, Bhagyasri Sahoo never imagined that his passion for art would bring him national recognition. “I was recognized because this craft stands out,” says the 27-year-old engineering student who was recently mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ‘Mann ki Baat’ program to popularize ‘Pattachitra’ – the paintings on traditional roll made from Odisha fabric.
Despite being fascinated by art and culture from an early age, Sahoo, originally from Rourkela, failed to transform her passion into a career in its own right. Fear of the unknown drove her to follow the traditional path of an engineering career. “I was never passionate about engineering, but everyone around me was engaged in it, so I followed in their footsteps,” she told indianexpress.com.
When she wasn’t cramming engineering theories during college years, Sahoo was engrossed in painting. Pursuing MTech at IGIT Sarang, Dhenkanal, Sahoo would often pick up stones on the way to college and use them as canvases to draw landscapes and portraits of Lord Jagannath. “Whenever I had free time after class, I would take a stone and start painting on it,” she says.
However, the Covid-19 lockdown turned out to be a drag and she had to return home. “As the stones weren’t as readily available here, I started looking for alternatives. I picked up anything that could be painted because even getting graphic paper while locked was not easy, ”she says. “I painted things that were readily available at home such as bottles, fabric, plywood and plastic and tried to be as innovative as possible when it came to choosing a medium to work with. . “
A devotee of Lord Jagannath, Sahoo often painted the deity on stones even though she never explored the traditional “Pattachitra” craft dedicated to him. Here, the lockdown came as a boon, giving him ample time to master folk art.
“I had an idea about Pattachitra but I never tried it or I didn’t think I could conceive,” she says. “Patachitra designs are incredibly complex and time consuming. To draw on a single bottle, it takes about 7-8 hours. I attended my online classes, which finished in 2-4 hours, and then focused on creating Patachitra items. “
Explaining the significance of the craft, she said, “Prior to the annual Rath Yatra, when Lord Jagannath is isolated for 14 days, no idol worship is performed during this time. Instead, the painted version of the god “Pattachitra” is used for worship. The tradition is known to have started in Raghurajpur, a heritage fabric craft village in Puri. According to Sahoo, almost everyone in the village knows Pattachitra.
The traditional Pattachitra fabric, which is made by applying tamarind paste to cotton fabric, is painted with natural colors created from abrasive rocks. While Sahoo uses traditional designs, she paints with acrylics.
When asked how Pattachitra could keep up with competition from modern art, Sahoo said, “Digital art obviously takes less time, but when it comes to traditional crafts, especially Pattachitra, it has its charm and therefore stands out. It has its own essence which attracts more attention. Sahoo, who publishes and sells his work online, said his followers often opt for traditional crafts over others.
“I was recognized because this profession stands out and even though there is a lot of competition, it stands out among others. If I was doing something that is usually done, I might not have been noticed. But because it is Pattachitra, it has been recognized, ”she said.
While waiting to complete her MTech in May, Sahoo said the recognition of PM Modi encouraged her to pursue her passion. “In my house, no one knew that painting could be a career. It was not something that was understood. However, being recognized by Premier Modi Ji gave me an impetus to move forward, ”she said. “My family encourages me to start my own studio where I can run workshops and teach people,” she added.
A commendable exercise to popularize the local culture of West Bengal, works of art from Odisha and a noble gesture to Jharkhand
This is how art and culture thrive through exceptional individuals and collective efforts. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/jQNYXDM4Om
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2021
The idea of selling her work online was born on Sahoo when she started painting on rocks during her college days. However, it wasn’t until last year in February that she launched her business and so far she has garnered a positive response from her followers on her social media page. While “Pattachitra” stone paintings cost Rs 500, the bottles, depending on their size, can go up to Rs 3000.
