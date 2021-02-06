Xi urges Guizhou to embrace innovation

President Xi Jinping, who is also secretary general of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks to residents of the Jinyuan community in Guiyang, capital of Guizhou province, on Thursday in front of a digital screen displaying Chinese characters, which say “Celebrate Spring Festival”. [Photo/XINHUA]



President concludes inspection tour of province by calling for high-quality growth

President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of innovative and green development in Guizhou Province and urged local authorities to redouble their efforts to implement the new development philosophy and build the new development paradigm of the “double circulation” based on the requirements of the new stage of development. .

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a meeting in Guiyang, capital of Guizhou province, on Friday before concluding his inspection tour. three days in the province. . The meeting was attended by representatives of the Provincial Party Committee and the government.

He called on the province to give equal importance to development and environmental protection, and coordinate development and security efforts to seek high-quality growth.

Xi expressed the hope that Guizhou will open a new path for the country’s western development campaign in the new era, get a good start in rural vitalization, take the opportunity to implement the strategy of digital economy and achieve greater achievements in environmental conservation.

Noting that building the new development paradigm requires innovative development, Xi urged the province to advance the deep integration of big data with the real economy, foster and develop strategic and emerging industries, and accelerate the development of modern industries.

He underscored the need to create new consumption patterns to fully unleash the potential of consumer demand and look to reforms to address deeply rooted institutional issues.

Xi called on Guizhou to actively participate in the construction of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, which aims to connect China’s interior western region with major ports in southern China, and promote reforms and development through ‘opening.

He also stressed the need to align the achievements of poverty reduction with rural vitalization and to strengthen measures aimed at preventing rural populations from falling back into poverty.

Xi’s inspection tour preceded the Spring Festival, which falls on February 12 this year.

Since becoming secretary general of the CPC Central Committee in 2012, Xi has made an annual inspection tour of the country before the traditional festival. He used these trips to visit people and officials at the local level, learn about people’s livelihoods, and extend New Year’s greetings to the people of the country.

During his inspection tour of Guizhou, he visited the towns of Bijie and Guiyang, where he visited a village, an urban residential community and a supermarket, and learned about the supply of products. for the next Spring Festival holidays and their prices.

He urged officials to take seriously their responsibilities for the work that matters to the immediate interests of the people, to effectively implement epidemic prevention and control measures and to strengthen surveillance of the epidemic. food security to ensure a happy and safe festival for people.

Also on Friday, Xi met in Guiyang with representatives of scientists working for China’s 500-meter-aperture spherical telescope, the world’s largest single-antenna radio telescope.

He learned about the construction of the telescope, which is located in Guizhou, as well as technological innovations and international cooperation related to the project.

Saying that this major science and technology infrastructure is an example of the advancement of innovation the country has made in advanced technologies, Xi praised those who have contributed to this achievement.

He stressed that as China globally builds itself into a modern socialist country, it must attach great importance to science and technology and allow technological innovation to play a key and crucial role in the process.

Xi urged scientists to make efforts to achieve new achievements in key areas and further contribute to making the country a leading power in science and technology.