Daryl Morey Trolls Blazers, Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani with a pic from ‘Four Seasons’





Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey found a way to punch former President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani after the Sixers’ horrific loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Morey tweeted a photo of him from Four Seasons Total Landscaping in northeast Philadelphia, with the perfect caption:

WE WON THIS @TRAILBLAZERS GAME, BY A LOT! pic.twitter.com/EOwNw24bco

– Daryl Morey (@dmorey) February 5, 2021

The photo and caption refer to an infamous press conference held by Giuliani, in which he continued to promote the Pennsylvania state voter fraud plot in the 2020 election.

Almost all of the prosecutions by Trump teams alleging electoral fraud have been dismissed. They had absolutely no influence whatsoever in changing the election outcome, with Joe Biden having since been invested as President of the United States.

Morey has never shied away from voicing his political views on Twitter. His tweet of support for protesters in Hong Kong was one of the major storylines for the league towards the start of the 2019-20 season.

But back to hardwood. The Sixers were absolutely pummeled by a Blazers team that was without Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic. Gary Trent Jr. and Carmelo Anthony led the way in scoring with 24 points and 22 points, respectively, while Enes Kanter scored 17 points and 18 rebounds.

Portland beat Philadelphia 40-19 in the third quarter, running away with the contest after the break. The Sixers – essentially full power minus Ben Simmons – shot just 25.9% and were shockingly crushed 53-37 on the glass.

The Blazers responded to Morey’s tweet perfectly:

Trust the process. Count all the points. https://t.co/DW1V9LFvjM

– Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 5, 2021

Philadelphia is still in good shape despite the loss. The Sixers are first in the Eastern Conference, and Joel Embiid continues to play at the MVP level.

But Morey must have given the situation some humor given the ugliness of Thursday’s loss.







