PML-N demands Shahbaz Sharif be released after ‘win’ against Daily Mail





PML-N spokesperson Marryum Aurangzeb addresses the media in Lahore, Pakistan. London court ruling in Daily Mail case “a testimony to the innocence of Shehbaz Sharif” Aurangzeb demands apology from Prime Minister Imran Khan and “his praised spokespersons” PML-N spokesman accuses the Prime Minister for orchestrating “this false interview”

LAHORE: PML-N demanded the release of party chairman and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif after he and his son-in-law Imran Ali Yousaf won first round of defamation case against British daily newspaper Daily Mail.

In a statement released Friday evening, PML-N spokesman Marryum Aurangzeb said the London court’s ruling in the Daily Mail libel case “is testimony to the innocence of Shehbaz Sharif and ‘Imran sahab [Prime Minister Imran Khan] to be a true liar “.

“The soot on the blackened faces of those who slander Shehbaz Sharif’s honesty has increased,” Aurangzeb said, adding that the party and its workers thank God for the decision.

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Yousaf win first round of defamation case against Daily Mail

She also demanded an apology from Prime Minister Imran Khan and “his praised spokespersons”, saying the London court ruled that the PML-N chairman had been “severely defamed” under British law.

The judge noted that the Daily Mail had published news against the former chief minister of Punjab based on lies and speculation, she said, asking who would avenge the shame brought to Pakistan “by the political revenge and jealousy “.

PML-N spokesman also blasted those who “waved false papers”, asking why PM Imran Khan’s assistant accountability lawyer Mirza Shahzad Akbar failed to present the documents in court in London.

Also Read: Daily Mail Pays Millions In Damages For Defamatory Article About Anglo-Pakistani Man

“Those who have no respect for themselves, their only job is to slander honorable people,” she added, claiming that Shahzad Akbar had received commissions from the controversial Broadsheet LLC.

Aurangzeb accused the prime minister of orchestrating “this fake interview” and said all “your lies will end like this”.

“Whenever there was justice and fairness, the leaders of the PML-N would emerge with their heads held high. Those who sent the PML-N leaders to jail went to jail themselves.

Related: Shahbaz Sue Mail on Sunday Journalist David Rose to UK High Court

“Imran Khan has fled for the past five years in a 10 billion rupee libel case filed by Shehbaz Sharif. Imran Khan’s lies will be exposed in this Pakistan libel case.”

Earlier today, the PML-N chairman and his son-in-law Imran Ali Yousaf won the first round of a libel case against the Daily Mail for an article the London court ruled contained words that were a source of prejudice to the accused. ‘ reputation.

In an initial ruling, London High Court Judge Matthew Nicklin observed that the words used in the article written by Daily Mail reporter David Rose could be considered slanderous.

The judge called the article against Sharif and Yousaf “Chase Level 1 libel” or the highest form of libel.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos