The North must seek the opportunities of Brexit, not the problems

There is the Northern Ireland protocol policy. And then there is the reality on the ground.

The policy was well rehearsed during the week, with a big blunder from the European Commission threatening to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, skipped by the DUP; threats from London, damaged relations and rising tensions in the North.

But what about the reality? It’s a mile away from the black and white world presented by the DUP that there are problems, but the wheels of commerce have not stopped. However, this does not fully align with Dublin’s argument that the Protocol offers the North the best of both worlds with free access to the UK and European markets.

The EU must recognize that it has a duty of care to the North. Let’s just say it started badly on this one

The protocol was a last-minute messy compromise reached after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and taoiseach Leo Varadkar met in Cheshire at the end of 2019. It was a political deal to resolve a highly technical issue of how a trade border will cross the border. The island of Ireland could have been avoided in the event of the kind of hard Brexit Johnson wanted, backed by the DUP.

It was never going to be easy. And the risks increased because the final agreement on the future EU / UK relationship was only tied on Christmas Eve. Some companies were guilty of not preparing properly anyway, but it left them scrambling to sort out some of the crucial details days before they went into effect.

So where? We can get back into the politics of that and you would be really hard pressed to craft the DUP strategy first by supporting Brexit, then the UK exits the single market and customs union.

Goodwill solution

But let’s try to look at the possible paths to follow. The first is to minimize the problems caused by the protocol.

This requires the support of the Irish government at EU level, as it is in the interest of the republics that it works. Some of the current problems will ease.

Some seem to be solved with a little goodwill, for example some of the problems associated with the delivery of food. For that to happen, the EU needs to recognize, as Katy Haward, professor at the University of Queens said, that it has a duty of care to the North and let’s just say it started badly on it. . And he needs action from London, which has not gone out of its way to try to make the trade as smooth as possible.

The North must invest in infrastructure, education, research and skills

But some problems will persist. The EU will defend the integrity of the single market. He will only get this far when he tries to solve the problems. Johnsons decision was to allow Britain to deviate from the EU and its rules and standards and that’s the consequence.

Given the politics, I suspect there is still a way to go on this one. But the key for Irish politicians is to try to push the EU as much as possible to work things out and allow flexibility and more time to adjust not to engage in screaming matches with the DUP. Irish interests lie in the establishment and operation of the Protocol. In a few tense months, the European Parliament has yet to approve the December deal and who knows what Johnson will pursue in the meantime.

There is another striking point. It is the lack of any political focus on the opportunities here for Northern Ireland. Remember that it will be in a unique position to trade goods freely with the EU single market and the UK.

Foreign investment

There are opportunities here to attract foreign investment. The Industrial Development Board in Belfast has already had some inquiries. The North should certainly be attractive to some US manufacturers and also to some UK companies looking to sell to the EU.

Northern businessmen interviewed by the BBC this week highlighted the competitive advantage over the rest of the UK of being able to freely sell to both Britain and the EU and opportunities to substitute products nationals by some who now find it more difficult to enter the north.

To take advantage of the long-term opportunities, the North must invest in infrastructure, education, research and skills. Finding the money for it may not be easy. But this is the way to take advantage of the opportunity to attract investors in the years to come. There are politicians in the North who are trying to lead the way, but right now they are drowned in noise.

Goods vs services

While there are opportunities in the manufacturing sector, the future of large parts of the service sector is tied to the uncertainty facing the whole of the UK. The Brexit deal is bad for UK services like banking and finance, and the North is still part of the EU’s single market for goods, but not for services.

SDLP MP and former UK government adviser Matthew OToole stressed this week that while the island-wide economy may be a reality for goods, the border now exists for services like banking. Strategically, the decisions the EU takes on how UK financial firms will call to sell in the EU in the future will be important, as well as other areas relevant to services.

There is a nagging question about new opportunities. This is because there will be a vote in four years in the Assembly on the future of the protocol, which creates uncertainty as to whether the new arrangements will survive in the long term. For companies considering investments, this can raise doubts.

It was an attempt to give the protocol political legitimacy, but it has practical consequences. All the more reason to make the protocol work and try to get a political consensus on it. The long shadow of Brexit continues.