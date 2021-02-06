Turkey holds dozens more following university protests | Voice of America

Turkish authorities on Thursday made dozens of new arrests in cities across the country, after downplaying international criticism, including US condemnation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s crackdown on college student gatherings.

Police say around 600 people have been arrested since January 4 as protests spread in the capital, Ankara, and Istanbul.

Erdogan accused the student demonstrators of being terrorists for protesting his appointment of a new rector at Bogazici University in Istanbul, one of the best higher education schools in the country.

For more than a month, students, faculty members and alumni of the University of Bogazici protested against the Erdogans’ appointment of Turkish politician and scholar Melih Bulu, demanding an election to choose a rector of the own faculty of the university.

Bulu holds a doctorate from the Bogazicis Business Management Program, but has never been a full-time scholar in college. Critics accused him of plagiarism in his essay and published articles and called for his resignation. Bulu has denied these accusations.

His involvement in politics has also sparked controversy over his nomination, as he previously ran for parliament as a candidate for the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in power by Erdogans.

He told reporters on Wednesday he had no plans to resign from his academic post. Yet his appointment was seen as an attack on academic freedom and sparked the protests.

Arrests

Ahead of Thursday’s arrests, Turkish police this week arrested more than 250 protesters in Istanbul and 69 students in Ankara, some of whom were later released. At least 51 protesters in Istanbul were taken to court on Wednesday and were released on bail Thursday.

On Tuesday, academics in their gowns gathered at the University of Bogazici campus with their backs to the rectors ‘building in protest, demanding Bulus’ resignation and the release of the detained students.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 79 of the detainees were linked to terrorist groups such as the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Revolutionary Party / Front (DHKP / C).

Erdogan echoed Soylus’ statement in a video speech to his ruling AKP on Wednesday, saying the protesters lacked Turkey’s national and spiritual values ​​and were members of terrorist groups.

This country will not be ruled by terrorists, he said. We will do whatever is necessary to prevent this. We did not support the terrorists and we will not.

Rights groups say the Turkish government has broadened the definition of anti-terrorism laws to suppress dissent.

Turkish authorities have a long tradition of cracking down on freedom of expression through abusive investigations, arbitrary detentions and unfounded prosecutions under loosely defined anti-terrorism laws, Deniz Yuksel, advocacy specialist for Turkey, told Turkey. Amnesty International, at VOA.

LGBT rights

The dispute at Bogazici University escalated after a poster depicting the sacred Islamic Kaaba site with LGBT flags was displayed in an exhibit on campus as part of protests last week.

On January 29, Soylu tweeted about the arrest of four students on the poster, calling them LGBT deviants. Twitter later placed a warning on Soylus’ tweet, claiming he had broken company rules on hateful conduct.

Two of the detained students were arrested for inciting hatred and insulting religious values.

Over the weekend, police raided the LGBTI + student club at the University of Bogazici and announced that an investigation into suspected terrorist propaganda had been opened against the club after the discovery of an illegal publication of Kongra-Gel and rainbow flags in the club room.

Kongra-Gel is an umbrella organization of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its affiliates. The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey and the United States.

Following the raid, Bulu announced the closure of the clubs.

Some analysts believe that the LGBT community at the University of Bogazici has become the latest target for governments to label dissidents as terrorists.

What is most striking about the Bogazici case is that LGBTI people are now demonized as criminals and terrorists simply because of their sexual orientation, which shows how far Turkey has strayed from rights. and fundamental freedoms and the rule of law and due process, Aykan Erdemir, director of the Turkey program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD) and a former member of the Turkish Parliament, told VOA.

Erdogan praised his young revelers on a video conference Monday, saying: You are not LGBT youth, not the young people who commit acts of vandalism. On the contrary, you are the ones who mend broken hearts.

Two days later, he said, there is no LGBT, adding that “this country is national and spiritual, and will continue to walk into the future as such.

Yuksel of Amnesty International said recent anti-LGBT statements by Turkish authorities were not only a reflection of the government’s homophobia, but also a calculated political strategy.

Authorities’ attacks on LGBT people (individuals) are the latest frontier in a cultural war launched by President Erdogan in an attempt to rally his conservative base ahead of the elections scheduled for 2023, although rumors suggest they may take place more early, she said.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday that the United States was concerned about the protests at Bogazici University and strongly condemned the anti-LGBT rhetoric surrounding them.

The United Nations human rights agency on Wednesday condemned the homophobic and transphobic comments by (Turkish) officials and called for the swift release of students and protesters arrested for participating in peaceful protests.

Turkey’s foreign and interior ministries did not respond to VOA requests for comment. But in a separate statement released on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said: It has been determined that certain groups that are not from the university and are affiliated with terrorist organizations attempted to infiltrate and provoke the events .

In this regard, necessary and proportionate measures are taken in the law against these illegal acts which go beyond the scope of the right to protest.

Meaning of Bogazicis

Bogazici University was established in 1863 as Robert College by American missionaries and became a public university in 1971.

As one of the most prestigious universities in Turkey, its admission is very competitive, as only the first percentile of the 2.4 million students taking a national Turkish university placement examination study there for free.

Bogazici University has been the gold standard of meritocracy and vertical mobility in Turkey, said Erdemir of the FDD.

The pioneering role of universities in introducing Western scholarship and values ​​has made them a target of various Islamist and ultranationalist factions in Turkey, which accuse the institution of serving foreign interests, he said.