Can the Biden administration unfreeze frigid Washington-Beijing relations?





Representative image. | Photo credit: AP Highlights Biden’s decades of foreign policy experience due to his leadership on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has seen him witness several turning points in US-China relations Once a fervent supporter of the doctrine of engagement with China, the US president’s criticism of Beijing marks a significant departure from his previous position. But if withdrawing from a meeting held by Chinese officials in Beijing on Chinese Taiwan policy is anything to say, it appears Beijing is ready to test the Biden administration’s resolve on Taiwan. Further confirming that Beijing was abandoning its proposed principle of peaceful unification with Taiwan, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said earlier this week that military activities carried out by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA ) in the Taiwan Strait were needed as a “severe response to interference from outside forces and provocations from Taiwan independence forces.” “We seriously say to these separatist forces in Taiwan: those who play with fire will burn themselves, and Taiwan’s independence means war.” he added at a press conference in Beijing. Wu’s statement comes against the backdrop of rising military tensions in the Taiwan Strait which recently saw Beijing send a dozen bombers and fighter jets into the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone on Saturday. latest. The move prompted rapid condemnation by the US State Department, which in a statement urged China to “cease military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan.” Apparently, in an act of defiance, Beijing then sent 15 more Chinese planes into Taiwanese airspace, as confirmed by the island’s Defense Ministry. On Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry also said Beijing was adamant in its quest “to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity”, calling on the United States to “refrain from sending false signals to the Taiwan independence forces ”. It should be noted that the Foreign Ministry’s statement came on the same day that Chinese leader Xi Jinping participated in an online conference hosted by the World Economic Forum where he ironically stressed the importance of global cooperation. US President Biden is no stranger to Chinese President Xi Jinping who served under the Obama administration as vice president. When China instituted a “no-fly zone,” Biden reportedly told Xi that “we’re going through it. We flew B-1 bombers there. We have to make it clear. They must play by the rules … Period! Period! Period!” Biden’s decades of foreign policy experience due to his leadership on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has seen him witness several turning points in US-China relations. Additionally, after the official U.S.-Taiwan diplomatic relationship ended in 1979, then-senator Biden voted in favor of the Taiwan Relations Act – a law that affirmed the U.S. commitment to Taiwan’s security interests. The TRA served as the foundation for Biden’s Asian policy. However, his decision to label Xi Jinping a “thug” during the Democratic presidential primary debate may have surprised foreign policy pundits who have closely followed his stance on Beijing. Once a staunch supporter of the “engagement with China” doctrine, the President’s criticism of Beijing marks a significant departure from his previous position. If that wasn’t enough, her White House spokesman Jen Psaki’s insistence that her administration largely move forward with her predecessor’s tough stance on China was further confirmation. “What we have seen in recent years is that China is more and more authoritarian at home and more assertive abroad. And Beijing is now questioning our security, our prosperity and our values ​​in a significant way that requires a new American approach, ”she said. But if withdrawing from a meeting held by Chinese officials in Beijing on Chinese Taiwan policy is anything to say, it appears Beijing is ready to test the Biden administration’s resolve on Taiwan. The rhetoric used at the meeting was notable for its absence of the “one country, two systems” principle that China had previously proposed as a solution to peacefully integrate Taiwan and Hong Kong into the mainland. In the opinion of some analysts, it is an admission that China is firmly committed to using force to bring Taiwan under its control. During his speech at the World Economic Forum, Xi was adamant in sending a warning to the United States when he said: “reject, threaten or initiate others, voluntarily impose decoupling, provide disruption or sanctions, and create isolation or estrangement will only push the world into division and even confrontation. As such, it looks like Taiwan represents yet another potential flashpoint in a new Cold War that is taking shape between Washington and Beijing.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos