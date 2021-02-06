Prime Minister deplores opposition ‘hooliganism’ in NA – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that after stirring up hooliganism in the National Assembly for three days, the opposition itself had proven that it did not want to see the smooth running of Parliament’s work lead to productive legislation.

He said this during a meeting with some leaders of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), including Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri and the party’s chief whip in the National Assembly, Amir Dogar.

Mr Dogar told Dawn that the prime minister was disappointed with the disruption of the National Assembly session by the opposition and the blocking of legislation to organize the next senatorial elections by public ballot.

Mr Dogar quoted the Prime Minister as saying: I am very disappointed with the irresponsible behavior of opposition members in the NA as they blocked legislation that was made to ensure transparency in Senate polls and to curb hoarse trade.

Package of promises for farmers; launches the Special Technological Zones Authority

According to Dogar, the prime minister said opposition members even disrupted the Question Time session in the house, which was only intended to address the issues of people in various constituencies and sections of life. . They [opposition members] should at least peacefully attend Question Time when most questions are asked by the opposition, the prime minister said.

Mr Khan said that with this irresponsible behavior, the opposition had revealed itself to the people that they did not want legislation in the interest and welfare of the masses.

Mr Dogar said that before opposition lawmakers started shouting and sloganing, Vice President Suri decided to give the floor to Pakistani People’s Party leader Raja Pervez Ashraf to speak on the bill for the public vote of the Senate. But they were determined to disrupt the session, he said. We didn’t expect a person like Naveed Qamar to come to the speaker platform and pull Mr. Suris’ microphone to hit him.

He said, however, that the government wanted good management of parliamentary affairs in the National Assembly and the Senate so that productive legislation could take place for the public welfare.

Later, an official press release said Prime Minister Khan had met with PTI leaders from Sargodha, including Osama Ghayas Mela, Ansar Iqbal and retired Major General Saleem Mela. Qasim Suri and Amir Dogar were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the government will soon announce the biggest agricultural package ever organized for farmers. Today, farmers derive more income from crops such as rice, sugarcane and citrus fruits and as a result their regions are thriving, he said, adding that the government was determined to ensure the good. -being farmers and progress in the agricultural sector.

The prime minister on Friday launched the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) to strengthen the country’s IT sector, which has the potential to create huge employment opportunities for young people and earn valuable foreign exchange through exports.

The mandate of STZA is to facilitate the development of Special Technology Zones (STZ) in the country with the help of some of the world’s leading high-tech companies and large local technology companies, research institutes, new technology-based companies. technology, ups and business support services and create model collaborative spaces for the promotion of innovation and entrepreneurship. The zones will help increase Pakistan’s high-tech exports and facilitate technology transfer from major global science and technology centers.

STZA will be the main government agency responsible for promoting a vibrant national innovation system in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister expressed the hope that accelerated innovation-driven high-tech development leveraging the growth potential of the domestic IT sector could serve as a guarantee for smart industrialization, domestic growth shared high quality and common prosperity.

Posted in Dawn on February 6, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos