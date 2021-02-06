Trump would have beaten Biden if he hadn’t been impeached





The last time Democrats tried to impeach Donald Trump, they ended up feeling if not regret, at least a disappointing sense of anti-limit. When the deed was done, almost everyone agreed that it had come down for the benefit of its intended victim. Political scientist Carlo Invernizzi-Accetti warned in the Guardian that impeachment would prove politically counterproductive for Democrats. Former Bush speechwriter Marc Thiessen has proclaimed that Trump supporters should thank that the Democrats’ obsession with impeachment is backfiring. Indeed, it could turn out to be the biggest political blunder of modern times. It was about harming Trump during an election year. By this standard, it couldn’t have been worse, says Mollie Hemingway. These opinions filtered through to the electorate. Reuters polled dozens of voters, finding Republicans broadly convinced the impeachment process will backfire and Trump will be re-elected. Democrats, on the other hand, fear being right.

But maybe in hindsight, impeachment didn’t help Trump. Maybe he could have won the election if he hadn’t been impeached.

This is the thesis proposed by Mark Hemingway, right-wing commentator (and husband of Mollie). The majority of Hemingways’ article is devoted to recapping a familiar list of ways Democrats and the mainstream media have treated Mr. Trump very, very unfairly by paraphrasing his phone call with Vlodomyr Zelensky, hiding identity of whistleblowers, etc. But the new part of his argument is that impeachment worked:

Bidens’ slim swing state victories might not have come to fruition had the Trump campaign been able to capitalize on its October Surprise, a series of articles it helped orchestrate in New York City. Post that reported information from a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden suggesting a corrupt stranger. affairs that may have implicated his father.

After the Post ran its first laptop article on October 14, Democrats and their allies immediately turned to the narrative they had long used against Trump: foreign interference. Without evidence, except for claims by Democratic supporters and anonymous official sources like those commonly relied on in the Debunked Trump-Russia affair, the New York Times, Washington Post and Politico have published articles suggesting that the laptop could be Russian disinformation. Joe Biden said the laptop was a Russian plan during the first presidential debate. The FBI, which was a primary driver of the Trump-Russia collusion investigation, added to the narrative when information emerged that the office was investigating whether the emails from the laptop were Russian disinformation. Twitter and Facebook responded by actively censoring the Hunter Biden story. Twitter went so far as to block the New York Post from its own account.

Hemingway obviously considers the response to Trump’s use of the laptop stolen by Hunter Bidens to be completely unfair. Rather than repeating these arguments, it is worth putting the ethics of the situation aside and analyzing it from a tactical perspective.

From this point of view, Hemingways’ argument seems pretty solid. Prior to September 2019, Rudy Giuliani was working in Ukraine to pressure the government to give up information he could use to make Joe Biden look corrupt. It was no secret. He bragged about it in the New York Times. (There is nothing illegal about it. Someone might argue this is inappropriate, he publicly told The Times!) Giulianis’ partners in Ukraine were widely believed to be linked to the Russian intelligence.

But it was all just another Trump scandal for all to see, mostly deprived of oxygen by all the other Trump scandals. Trump and Giuliani probably understood that the potential of their work to scrape Biden was far greater than its potential to harm them, for the simple reason that there was only so much more damage that another Trump scandal could do. , while Biden had a fairly clean image that could be seriously tarnished if they got the mainstream media to take their allegations seriously.

But impeachment created a five-month national tutorial in Trump’s plans to force Ukraine to help his campaign. He even got a large number of Republican officials to admit that his plan to use his presidential authority to enlist Ukraine in its opposition search operations was wrong (although none of them except of Mitt Romney, thought it was bad enough to remove him from office).

And so, when Giuliani finally produced the October Surprise, the media had been well trained. Reporters knew Joe Biden had sacked ineffective Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin as part of an effort to clean up the country, rather than to do his son a favor. They knew that Trumps’ own pals were involved in the very scam (using their power to extract money from the Ukrainian energy sector) that they accused Biden of trying. The Treasury Department even felt compelled to identify Andrei Derkach, a partner of Giulianis, as an active Russian agent.

Would all of this have happened without an indictment? Would there be one? Or would the press corps instead have amplified Trump’s innuendo, wondering aloud if Bidens’ call to shoot Shokin was fishy, ​​and let Trump’s cooperation with Russian agents slip to the back – plan?

There’s no way of knowing how Biden’s story would have played out or what difference it would have made on the outcome. But the margin in the decisive states was very narrow, even though the national vote was not. Charging Donald Trump for the crime of using his office to defame Joe Biden might well have allowed Biden to beat him.

