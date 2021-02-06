A new world order with a shared future

United Nations Headquarters in New York. [Photo/Agencies]



China envisions a just, equitable and just world order, based on the spirit of openness, inclusion, mutual respect and love for Mother Earth. As President Xi Jinping said in his speech at the World Economic Forum’s virtual event on the Davos agenda on January 25, “The problems facing the world are complex and complex. The solution is to stand up for the multilateralism and build a community with the future of humanity. “

As the world struggles to emerge from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi’s speech is a timely reminder that the world must unite against the novel coronavirus, as it is the common enemy of humanity .

Xi put forward the concept of “a community with a common future” in his speech at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in 2013. “Humanity, living in the same global village in the same time and space where history and reality meet, has increasingly emerged as a community with a shared future in which everyone has a little of the others within them, ”he said.

Guiding principle of international relations

Since then, a community with a common future for humanity has been promoted by China as its concept of world governance and guiding principle of international relations, manifesting its foreign policy goal of peace, equality, development and cooperation. win-win.

“A community with a shared future for humanity” was enshrined in the Constitution of the Communist Party of China and added to the preamble of the country’s Constitution the following year. It has also been included in several UN resolutions.

The concept has often been the subject of Xi’s speech at international events. In September 2015, he presented the roadmap for building a community with a common future for humanity at a United Nations summit. And in his speech at the United Nations office in Geneva on January 18, 2017, he explained why and how to build such a community.

A community with a common future for humanity is China’s response to the call of a world beset by a myriad of challenges and risks, ranging from terrorism, economic recession and climate change to protectionism and anti-globalization. China’s development has been made possible by the world, and China has contributed to the world’s development, and the country will continue to pursue a win-win opening strategy and share its development opportunities with other countries.

Shared and win-win development initiative

Regarding the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi said it aims to achieve win-win and shared development. Stressing that diversity is inherent in civilizations, Xi said that no civilization is superior or inferior to others.

Emphasizing that Earth is the only home of mankind, Xi said in his speech in Geneva: “Clear waters and green mountains are as good as mountains of gold and silver. We must maintain harmony. between man and nature and pursue sustainable development. ” And to protect the planet, countries must pursue green development and advance the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Belt and Road Initiative, a gigantic transcontinental connectivity project, aims to create new engines of common development. Through this initiative, China is sharing its technologies and development experiences, as well as financial support, to build or improve infrastructure in the Belt and Road countries.

China’s rise as the world’s second-largest economy has been described by the World Bank as the fastest sustained expansion of a large economy in history. But while the leaders of many developing countries admire China’s alternative development model and view the country as an important trading partner and source of investment, it has baffled some Western countries because they fear that China will end. to their control of the world order, which they built and which brought prosperity to the post-war world.

As such, they see China’s rising power as a threat to the liberal world order. In particular, the United States sees China as an imminent challenge to its world supremacy and a power with the ambition to change the world order.

Vision of a new world order

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift in the global power dynamics. China was the only major economy to record positive GDP growth in 2020, and it is expected to overtake the United States as the largest economy by 2028. The United States, meanwhile, is still struggling to contain the pandemic and their international image has taken a beating, mainly because of the unilateral and regressive policies of the previous administration.

According to a recent pan-European survey by the European Council on Foreign Relations, over 60% of respondents answered “yes” when asked if the American political system had “broken”. And while a third of respondents said US President Joe Biden would not be able to save the country from decline, the majority of them said China would become more powerful than the United States over the course of the next decade.

With the changing geopolitical landscape, many wonder what kind of world does China want?

China has global ambitions, bolstered by its confidence in containing the epidemic, said Rana Mitter, professor of history at the University of Oxford, in a recent article, “The World China Wants.” He writes: “A state of this size cannot be expected to participate in the world order on the sole conditions of its rivals”, and yet “China does not seek to impose a replica of its own system. to other States ”.

Biggest say in the world order

Undoubtedly, a booming China which accounts for over 16% of global GDP and has contributed around 30% to global growth over the past decade would like to have a say in shaping the world order.

China sees inequity and injustice in the existing world order. But since it has benefited and achieved rapid economic development under the same world order, it does not intend to destroy it, let alone supplant it. China’s approach is reformative, not transformative.

China envisions a world order based on the concept of a community with a shared future for humanity. He wants a world of common prosperity built through consultation and joint efforts.

The author is president of the Center for New Inclusive Asia. Opinions do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

