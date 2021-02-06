Ahsan Iqbal questions government inaction on Kashmir annexation – Newspaper





LAHORE: PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal demanded that the Imran Khan government answer 12 questions on Kashmir Day.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister asked why Imran Khan tweeted for Modis’ victory when annexation of the valley was part of the latter’s election manifesto. What proactive steps did Imran Khan take after the president of the India-held Kashmir BJP announced on May 27, 2019 that the government was moving towards annexation?

He further asked what Mr. Khan had done after India moved an additional 180,000 troops to the world’s most militarized region. Why did the government not take note of the visit of Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Dovals to Kashmir held by India on July 9, 2019 to finalize the annexation? What did the government do after Indian authorities began to evacuate all tourists from the Hold Valley in July 2019, which was a clear signal of things to come?

He also asked what the Prime Minister had said to then US President Donald Trump to make him aware of Modis’ designs in Kashmir? After the Indian action of August 5, why did the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs not pursue active and proactive diplomacy? Why did the Prime Minister not visit a single friendly country to mobilize his support when the Prime Minister of India was proactive in the international community? Why did our Minister of Foreign Affairs, instead of traveling to foreign capitals, spend most of his time addressing the media with his followers in his hometown?

The PML-N chief also tweeted that Prime Minister Khan should have visited the capitals of all UN Security Council member states and major Muslim states on a single point in Kashmir.

He questioned why it was necessary to break national unity within 24 hours of the adoption by Parliament of a unanimous resolution on Kashmir in 2019 by arresting Maryam Nawaz as she traveled to Muzaffarabad to express its solidarity with the Kashmiris. Why did the government choose to turn the National Assembly into a commotion by introducing a controversial bill on the eve of Kashmir Day instead of showing unity in the House?

How can a patriotic Pakistani keep silent about this grave neglect, wrote Mr Iqbal, and concluded: The point is that Imran Khan has made Pakistan internally, economically and diplomatically so weak that the Modi government is capable of ‘accomplishing through the illegal annexation of Kashmir held what he could not dare in 72 years.

Posted in Dawn on February 6, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos