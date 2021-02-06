Coronavirus News: Boris considers bold move to open pubs in April with alcohol BAN | UK | News





The move to temporarily impose an alcohol ban is designed to allay fears of Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and others about alcohol’s effect on social distancing, according to the Daily Telegraph . The reopening of pubs and restaurants is proving a thorny issue for the government. Ministers are increasingly under pressure from their own backbenchers to lift restrictions on the hotel sector as soon as possible.

Yet, the effect of alcohol on public compliance with social distancing rules is a source of major concern for health experts and the police. Despite the vaccine’s rollout, many epidemiologists say some social distancing will need to remain in place for the foreseeable future. Police said last year it was “perfectly clear” that drinkers are not following social distancing rules. One solution to the problem is to pass Scotland’s indoor alcohol ban, which was introduced in October.

The alternative would be to postpone the opening of pubs and restaurants until later in the year to allow more people to get vaccinated. According to some estimates, the UK will achieve herd immunity through the rollout of the vaccine by July, as long as there is no supply disruption. It would be an unpopular choice with many Conservative backbenchers. Mark Harper, chairman of the Covid Recovery Group (CRG), made up of skeptical Tory MPs, recently said the government “must start easing restrictions” in early March to help businesses recover from the pandemic. READ MORE: Bill Gates predicts next two disasters humanity will face after Covid

Kate Nicholls, Managing Director of UKHospitality, said: “We welcome the opportunity to have sensible and pragmatic discussions with the government on the pace and nature of the reopening. “It is important that any restriction provides maximum health benefits with minimum economic damage. That is why we are happy that they are reviewing the curfew and substantial table meals. “But it is essential that the continued support takes into account the latest economic situation. It is important that the support continues during the recovery as companies struggle to break even.”







