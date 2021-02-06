EU denounces hate speech and student detention in Turkey





BRUSSELS The EU on Thursday condemned the detention of university students in Turkey and the use of anti-LGBT hate speech after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blasted the youth protests. The European Union is gravely concerned about negative developments in Turkey in the areas of rule of law, human rights and the judiciary, a spokesperson for foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement. communicated. He called the detention of student protesters and the authorities’ decision to ban gatherings around Istanbul’s academic elite from Bogazici as a deeply disturbing development. We call on Turkey to respect its national and international obligations and to release those arbitrarily detained for exercising their right to peaceful assembly in recent weeks, the statement said. European criticism reflected the deep divide between Ankara and the EU’s political norms and the lingering tensions that could complicate the resolution of the contentious issues. More than 300 students and their supporters have been arrested this week in Istanbul and the capital Ankara in increasingly violent and politically charged altercations with police. The protests first erupted after Erdogan appointed a party loyalist to head Bogazici University earlier this year. The appointment caused a stir because students saw it as part of Erdogans’ wider efforts to centralize control over most aspects of Turkish daily life. Erdogan compared protesters to terrorists on Wednesday in one of his sharpest attacks yet on a movement that threatens to become a serious challenge to his 18 years in power. The dispute over the rector escalated after protesters hung a poster near his office depicting Islam’s holiest site covered in LGBT images last week. The poster scandal has placed the LGBT movement at the center of Turkish politics and has seen it come under increasing attack from senior officials. LGBT people, there is no such thing, Erdogan insisted on Wednesday. This country is moral and it will walk into the future with these values. It came after Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu tweeted on Saturday that four LGBT monsters had been detained for the poster and the University of Bogazici LGBT club had been disbanded. The hate speech deployed by senior officials against LGBTI students during these events and the closure of an LGBTI association is unacceptable, according to the EU statement. The crackdown on protests threatens to derail a push by Turkey to rebuild torn ties with the EU after tensions reached new levels last year over Ankaras’ actions in the eastern Mediterranean. The United States has also condemned the detentions and anti-LGBT rhetoric.

