Biden says Trump shouldn’t receive intelligence briefings: CBS interview





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden does not believe his predecessor Donald Trump should have access to intelligence information due to his erratic behavior and concerns that he might share information, the Democrat said in an interview on Friday.

US President Joe Biden wears a mask upon his arrival in Newcastle, Delaware, United States, February 5, 2021. REUTERS / Joshua Roberts

I don’t think, Biden said of CBS Evening News anchor Norah ODonnell, if Trump, a Republican, should be given the briefings.

Former US presidents have traditionally received briefings even after leaving office.

Trump has frequently disparaged the intelligence community and was not known for giving lengthy briefings during his tenure in the White House. He also questioned US intelligence that showed Russia intervened in the 2016 election.

The Republican faces his second impeachment trial next week, this time accused of starting an insurgency on Capitol Hill by calling on people to fight the results of the Nov. 3 election he lost.

Biden said his opinion that Trump should not receive the briefings was unrelated to the Capitol riots.

Because of his erratic behavior unrelated to the insurgency, Biden said, describing his reasoning.

Asked about his greatest concern if Trump received such classified information, Biden objected.

I prefer not to speculate out loud. I just don’t think it’s necessary for him to have the … intelligence briefings. What’s the value of giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact that he might slip up and say something? Biden said.

The White House had previously said the matter was under review.

Trump spent the months after the election fighting the results in court and making unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud. He did not attend the Bidens inauguration on Jan.20 with other former US presidents, instead traveling to Florida where he set up his post-presidential office.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sonya Hepinstall

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos