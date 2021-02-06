National Popular: It is difficult for Jokowi to oversee coalition movements until Moeldoko writes down the names of those responsible

Jakarta: a number of issues National channel Medcom.id became the most popular on Friday, February 5, 2021. One of them concerned President Joko Widodo’s oversight of his subordinates and the coalition.
Jokowi is considered to have difficulty keeping up with the actions of his subordinates and the coalition. Because, they will start to carry out political maneuvers in 2021.
“In 2021, the start of the political year, of course, it will still be slow and of course the tension will not slow down, even more. And it will be embarrassing for Mr. Jokowi,” said Circle executive director Ray Rangkuti. in a virtual discussion hosted by Para Syndicate, Friday February 5, 2021.
The maneuver was an effort to prepare for the 2024 election. Moreover, he said, only the Indonesian Democratic Wrestling Party (PDIP) and Gerindra had stable eligibility in the last survey.
Another question which is no less interesting for loyal readers National channel Medcom.id, namely concerning the controversy of the revision of Law No. 7 of 2017 on general elections (Pemilu). Each political party has different opinions regarding the revision of the electoral law.
One of the parties that took a stand against the discourse on the revision of the electoral law, namely NasDem. The NasDem party stressed that it refused to continue discussing the electoral law.
NasDem party chairman Surya Paloh has ordered his DPR faction not to continue discussing the electoral law review. NasDem supports the regional leadership elections (Pilkada) which will be held simultaneously in 2024.
This attitude is taken by looking at the condition of the nation which is struggling to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic and to recover the economy. NasDem party chairman Surya Paloh said the strength of political parties in the coalition government is necessary to work hand in hand to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The ideals and duties of NasDem are the same as those of the president (Joko Widodo), namely for the progress and a better future of the nation,” Surya Paloh said in a written statement on Friday, February 5, 2021.
Reader Medcom.id also still interested in the feud between the Democratic Party and the Presidential Chief of Staff, Moeldoko. The former TNI commander has been accused of attempting to “carry out a coup” at the leadership of Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY).
After being seen as having brought in the president’s name to take over the leadership of the Democratic Party, Moeldoko is said to have taken the names of several ministers as well. The names of the officials reported were Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD, and Minister for Law and Human Rights (Menkumham) Yasonna Laoly.
“As for the names of government officials, Moeldoko and other actors in the movement,” Democratic Secretary General (Sekjen) Teuku Riefky Harysa said in Jakarta on Friday January 5, 2021.
The vice-chairman of Commission I said the statement was based on the testimony of the cadre that Moeldoko had seduced with a “coup” on AHY’s position. AHY also conveyed this information to the President through a letter sent on February 1, 2021.
According to him, Democrats have not accused a number of state officials of being involved in the “coup”. The mention of the name was seen only as Moeldoko’s attempt to convince executives to change AHY’s position.
(AZF)
