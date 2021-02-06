Biden says Trump should no longer receive confidential intelligence information





When asked in an interview with CBS Evening News host Norah O’Donnell if he thought Trump should be given an intelligence briefing if he requested it, Biden replied, “I don’t. Do not think.”

“I’d rather not speculate out loud,” Biden said when asked what he feared might happen if Trump continued to receive the briefings. “I just think he doesn’t need to have the – the intelligence briefings. What’s the value of giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact. that he could slip in and say something? “

Past presidents have traditionally been allowed to request and receive intelligence briefings.

A senior administration official previously told CNN that Trump had not submitted any requests at this point. There are many ways to present intelligence, the official said, something the intelligence community would formulate if a request were to come in. review all incoming requests, as they always have. Trump was not known to read the President’s Daily Bulletin, the highly classified summary of the nation’s secrets, fully or regularly, while in office. Rather, he was briefed orally two or three times a week by his intelligence officials, CNN reported.

Trump’s former senior deputy director of national intelligence, Sue Gordon, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed in the wake of the U.S. Capitol insurgency last month that Trump “may be exceptionally vulnerable to bad actors with bad intentions “once he is removed from his post.

Gordon, a more than 30-year-old intelligence veteran, also said in 2019 that one of Trump’s most common responses to intelligence briefings was to doubt what he was being told.

In the clip from the interview that aired Friday, Biden declined to say whether he would vote to convict Trump in next week’s impeachment trial if he were a senator.

“Look, I ran like hell to defeat him because I thought he was unfit to be president,” Biden said. “I looked at what everyone looked at, what happened when this – this crew invaded the United States Congress. But I’m not in the Senate now. I’m going to let the Senate make that decision. . “

In remarks following the January uprising, Biden told reporters, “I’ve been saying for now, well, for over a year, (Trump) is not fit to serve. He’s the one. one of the most incompetent presidents in the history of the United States of America. “

Last week, Biden told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that he believed the impeachment trial “had to take place.”

The House of Representatives impeached Trump last month for inciting an insurgency on Capitol Hill that left five people dead.

In a preliminary brief filed Tuesday, House impeachment officials accused Trump of being “singularly responsible” for the deadly riots, claiming the former president’s actions spreading false conspiracy theories that the election had been stolen had prompted his supporters to attack Capitol Hill and attempt to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power by preventing Congress from certifying the election.

House impeachment officials on Thursday asked Trump to testify in his upcoming Senate impeachment trial, but his legal team quickly rejected the invitation.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misinterpreted the intelligence briefings former presidents receive.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Kevin Liptak, Jim Acosta, Jeremy Herb, and Manu Raju contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos