China crackdown on site offering uncensored foreign media to users – Radio Free Asia

Shanghai police raided a popular video-sharing site that offered foreign movies and TV shows to more than eight million registered users, cutting off a key source of uncensored content for Chinese viewers.

Police arrested 14 people in a February 3 raid on the offices of the Renren Yingshi video-sharing app and website on suspicion of copyright piracy related to more than 20,000 movies and TV shows Chinese and foreigners.

Suspects Detained in Eastern Shandong Province, Central Hubei Province and Southwest Guangxi Region, Ruling Communist Party of China (CCP) Newspaper Says People’s Daily reported.

“Investigations revealed that the suspects had created a number of companies involved in the distribution, operation and maintenance of the Renren Yingshi mobile app and an associated web portal by installing or leasing servers in China or abroad, “the newspaper reported.

People’s Daily reported that over about two years, the gang gained more than 8 million registered users on the site.

The Renren raid could signal a wider crackdown on hundreds of sites offering Chinese subtitles for foreign-made video content, often staffed with volunteer translators.

These captioning sites have given millions of viewers in China access to shows deemed too sensitive to air in China, including Game of Thrones, The Mandalorian and Queer as Folk, the China Morning Post reported.

In recent years, China has shut down similar sites, including Kuaifeng, Baofengyingyin, and BT Paradise, as well as subtitling groups Shengchengjiayuan and Sashou.com.

“They drew a fine line between expanding their audience and not attracting undue attention from the authorities, who would shut them down for not following the rules and launch crackdowns against violation of the right to ‘author,’ the newspaper said.

“The work of these captioning groups has had some positive impact in recent years, allowing Internet users to view certain content,” Zhang Hongbo, general manager of the China Written Works Copyright Society, told the news agency Xinhua official.

“However, they must abide by copyright law and relevant international intellectual property treaties to which China is a signatory,” Zhang said.

Renren’s own subtitle group was established in 2003 by Chinese students studying in the United States and Canada, and quickly grew to become one of the largest subtitling operations in China.

Fear of uncensored content

Liu Lipeng, a former employee of Chinese video site LeTV, said the main motivation behind the Renren raid was more likely related to fear that uncensored content would be accessible to Chinese viewers than concerns about piracy.

“The other shoe finally fell off,” Liu told RFA. “There won’t be many opportunities to translate foreign movies and TV shows in the future.”

“Totalitarian countries are terrified that the culture of the free world can awaken humanity, the sense of justice and the morality of people,” he said.

“People who watch a lot of foreign content almost feel like they are living in a normal world, as if they are listening to the values ​​of the free world,” Liu said.

“It is the thing that totalitarian states fear the most, and they will do everything in their power to fight it,” he said.

The raid came after a January 30 meeting of the CPC Politburo agreed to prioritize a nationwide crackdown on intellectual property violations, which was followed by an article by Secretary-General Xi Jinping in the newspaper. Qiushi Party, endorsing this approach as a national strategic goal.

“We need to strengthen administrative enforcement and focus on key areas where there is an effect on public opinion,” Xi wrote.

Impact on national product

Ji Jiabao, a law school student at the University of Wisconsin, said cutting China off from world culture would be detrimental to China’s own creative media productions.

“If you close these websites and don’t have other channels for people to come into contact with and consume foreign cultures, it can have a negative impact on national cultural innovation,” said Ji.

“China probably wouldn’t have been able to export its own cultural products to the rest of the world … if people hadn’t been brought up with Renren Yingshi,” he said.

Former state media intern Xianzi lamented on her Weibo account: “How much has the literary awakening of our generation been based on these volunteer captioning groups? Don’t we deserve to see literary works without official permission? ”

Former Renren user Daisy, who declined to be named, said she watched the movies “The Lord of the Rings” and the British historical drama “Downton Abbey” about 10 years ago.

She said she did not believe the claim that the crackdown was linked to piracy.

“We are talking about the CCP, which steals stuff from other people all the time: are they really going to start arresting people for intellectual property rights?” Daisy said.

“They just don’t want us to be exposed to anything from abroad,” she said. “China looks more and more like North Korea.”

China’s new copyright law will take effect on June 1, with updated regulations on online copyright protection and massively increased compensation for successful infringement lawsuits.

Reported by Xue Xiaoshan for the Mandarin service of RFA. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.