Pakistan takes action to boost bamboo production





ISLAMABAD:

Pakistan has decided to become a full member of the International Bamboo and Rattan Network (INBAR) to Balance India’s Role in the Body, an initiative to boost bamboo production.

India is already a member of the organization, which is an independent intergovernmental body with a global mandate to promote bamboo and rattan development in ways that benefit people and the environment. Politically, Pakistan can balance the space India enjoys in INBAR.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the area devoted to bamboo cultivation increased from 9,000 hectares in 1992 to 20,000 hectares in 2010.

A major boost to bamboo cultivation came during the war in Afghanistan, following the 2005 earthquake and the 2010 floods.

The Climate Change Division informed the cabinet at a recent meeting that a memorandum of understanding had been signed between the Ministry of Climate Change and the National Forestry and Grassland Administration of China during the Prime Minister’s visit. Imran Khan in Beijing on November 3. 2018 to strengthen cooperation in the field of forestry, wildlife and biodiversity.

In accordance with Article 4 of the MoU, the first meeting of the joint working group of the two parties was held on March 26, 2019 in Beijing.

One of the implementation measures agreed between the parties was that Pakistan would consider joining INBAR as a full member.

INBAR was established in 1997 to promote the environmentally sustainable use of bamboo and rattan. It has 47 member states, including all Saarc member countries except Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pakistan focused more on developing its bamboo resources after 1971.

In view of the huge importance of bamboo in Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been requested to advise on the possibility of becoming a full member of the organization.

The Foreign Ministry hinted that the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing recommended joining INBAR to gain potential benefits.

After becoming a full member, Pakistan could explore trade and investment avenues for its bamboo-related products. INBAR resources can be used to promote Pakistan bamboo products.

Problems related to climate change, land degradation and natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes can be alleviated by growing bamboo.

Pakistan can also use INBAR resources for research and capacity building of technical experts.

With India already a member, Pakistan can therefore balance the space enjoyed by the former within the organization. In addition, the Finance Division also supported the proposal for Pakistan to become a full member of INBAR.

The Climate Change Division has asked the Federal Cabinet to approve the “Instrument of Membership” to become a full member of INBAR on the basis of the “Agreement on the Establishment of INBAR” with an annual membership fee of $ 8,000.

The cabinet reviewed the summary submitted by the Climate Change Division and approved the proposal.

