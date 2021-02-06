Myanmar Crisis Gets RI-Malaysia’s Attention – Free Access





JAKARTA, KOMPAS The political crisis in Myanmar is a serious concern for President Joko Widodo and his partner Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. At a meeting in Jakarta on Friday (5/2/2021), the two leaders of the Southeast Asian countries agreed to discuss the Myanmar issue in the ASEAN forum. Besides the Myanmar issue, a number of issues were discussed, including economic cooperation, protection of migrant workers and the issue of oil palm. PM Muhyiddin traveled to Jakarta to respond to President Jokowi's invitation. Also read:Military coups still dominate Myanmar Regarding Myanmar, President Jokowi and Prime Minister Muhyiddin expressed their concern. We are concerned about the political developments in Myanmar. We hope that political disputes can be resolved in accordance with applicable law. And, to realize the vision of the ASEAN community, it is important for all of us to continue to abide by the principles of the ASEAN Charter, especially the principles rule of law, good government, democracy, human rights and constitutional governance, said President Jokowi. As a great ASEAN family, the President continued, the Governments of Indonesia and Malaysia, through each foreign minister, would hold talks with the ASEAN president to explore the possibility of a meeting. ASEAN Foreign Ministers Special on this issue. "Earlier in detail we also talked about it and at the meeting we also touched on the Rohingya issue and hope that will remain our concern," the president said. Also read:Myanmar coup and ASEAN perspective Prime Minister Muhyiddin said his party takes the political situation in Myanmar seriously. He said that what is happening in Myanmar now is a step backwards in the democratic process of the country. There are also concerns that this situation could affect the stability and security of the region. The two foreign ministers have agreed to be given a mandate to seek a special ASEAN deal to discuss the issue in more depth, Prime Minister Muhyiddin said. Regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, he revealed, the two countries are determined to revitalize trade and investment. Preliminary discussions on this subject have already started at the labor level. Muhyiddin hopes that the two sides can intensify discussions to develop standard operating procedures for the implementation of the reciprocal Green Line program. Also read:Strengthen diplomacy to overcome obstacles and discrimination in palm oil Regarding the anti-palm oil campaign, especially in Europe, Australia and Oceania, Prime Minister Muhyiddin said that Indonesia and Malaysia, as the two biggest palm oil producers , will continue to work together to overcome discrimination against the palm oil sector. Regarding migrant workers, the two countries will immediately finalize a memorandum of understanding on the placement and protection of Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia. Current situation From Myanmar, hundreds of teachers and students from Dagon University in Yangon gathered. They saluted with three fingers for imitating the symbol of the pro-democracy movement in Thailand to declare their resistance to the military coup. We must fight this dictatorship, a speaker Win Win Maw told AFP. Meanwhile, students punctuated Ibu Suu's life by waving Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) flag. I think we have to lead this movement, said Min Han Htet, a student. Everyone, including students, must overthrow the military junta. "We have to ensure that the junta does not reappear in the next generation," he said. (AP / AFP / JOS)







