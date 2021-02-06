Restoration of district and union council levels of the LG system in the KP under review – Pakistan





PESHAWAR: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is considering a proposal to restore the district council and trade union council levels of the local government system which were abolished in 2019 and 2013, respectively.

While the rationale for the proposed decision is not immediately clear, sources from the party led by Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that the government was considering something closer to the Musharraf-era LG system for effective governance at the level. from the base.

They said the proposal was discussed by PTI leaders at the center and the KP during a recent meeting at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa house in Islamabad.

The provincial PTI government abolished the LG system’s level of union councils through the KP LG Act of 2013, replaced union councils with neighborhoods and introduced a new level of village and neighborhood councils. Each district is made up of two to three village and district councils.

In 2019, the KP government amended the LG law and abolished the district level, leaving only two levels of tehsil and village and neighborhood councils.

Insiders claim PTI eyeing something closer to Musharrafs’ LG system

The abolition of the district level of local body systems has attracted much criticism from political parties, bureaucracy and LG experts, who argue that the district being the main level of LG’s system would not have had to be abolished.

According to them, the less district level system means politically headless districts and the empowerment of an already entrenched bureaucracy instead of grassroots leadership.

Following the abolition of the district level by an amendment to the LG Act, the government delegated the departments controlled by the district governments to the tehsil level and promulgated rules in addition to a heavy task on the subject.

However, the transfer of powers from the district to tehsil was also criticized by critics, who insisted that only six of the 18 departments were transferred to tehsils, while control of the rest was returned to the provincial government.

During the first term of the ruling PTI, 24 departments were transferred to local bodies under the KP LG Act of 2013.

However, the provincial government continued to interfere in the affairs of the district governments and took control of six departments by amending the law on different occasions, leaving the district governments with only 18 departments.

Critics also pointed out that it was ironic because on the one hand, the provincial government had announced a date for the LG elections but on the other, it was considering radically changing the LG law.

He said the government had carried out a huge exercise in changing the law, drafting rules and decentralizing the district to the tehsil level, but before even holding a single election under the new system, it was returning to the old system.

It appears the KP government is wandering down a dark alley and has no direction, he said.

In August 2018, when the last local bodies completed their mandate and in 2019 after the abolition of the district level of the LG system, the Election Commission of Pakistan proceeded with the delimitation of constituencies for the next LG elections for the two-party system. levels in the province. .

In its response to the Supreme Court in one case, the ECP said it had decided to hold local KP elections in two stages from April 8 to May 29.

An ECP official told Dawn it was too late for the provincial government to opt for further changes to the LG system as a new delineation for the proposed LG system was not possible due to the short time available before the election. .

The provincial cabinet had decided at its meeting last month that LG’s poll in the province would take place on September 15. However, the cabinet reviewed the decision at a meeting on February 2 and ruled that the ballot would take place in August.

An official said the ECP did not agree to polls in August or September.

Provincial government spokesman Kamran Bangash was not available for comment.

Posted in Dawn on February 6, 2021

