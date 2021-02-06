Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson visit to celebrate diplomatic ties





Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem expressed hope that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit Bangladesh soon on the occasion of 50 years of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and the UK . She recalled Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to Bangladesh in 2018 and his meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. “We would be delighted to be part of the celebrations of 50 years of the UK’s historic relationship with Bangladesh, including our long-standing partnership for economy and development, climate cooperation and the vibrant Bangladeshi diaspora,” said Sir Philip Barton KCMG OBE at a bilateral meeting at FCDO recently. The bilateral meeting was held between the Permanent Under Secretary and Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem to mark February 4, the day the UK officially recognized Bangladesh in 1972, said Saturday the high commission. High Commissioner Tasneem said 50 years ago since the hoisting of the flag of independent Bangladesh in August 1971 at Bangladesh’s first diplomatic mission in London at 24 Pembridge Gardens, followed by the warm welcome given to Bangladesh’s first president Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman January 8, 1972 by Prime Minister Edward Heath at # 10, the special friendship between Bangladesh and the UK has grown steadily bilaterally and multilaterally. UK FCDO PUS and Bangladesh High Commissioner also discussed the possibility of VVIP visits between the two countries, joint events and dialogues on trade and investment, climate partnership, UK diaspora in Bangladesh and the joint exercise between the two armed forces on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee. independence of Bangladesh and diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom. High Commissioner Tasneem briefed the PUS on the successes of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government in containing the Covid pandemic in Bangladesh and recovery plans, as well as the program for the rapid deployment of the Covid vaccine. She also praised Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his 24/7 Covid vaccination program which has so far facilitated the vaccination of more than 10 million people. PUS Sir Philip Barton praised the government of Bangladesh as it has already purchased 30 million doses of Oxford vaccine and initiated vaccination from January 27, 2021. The Bangladesh High Commissioner also praised the British government for its role as the writer on the Rohingya issue at the UN Security Council. PUS reaffirmed the UK’s commitments to continue supporting Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue. UK FCDO PUS and the Bangladesh High Commissioner also discussed possible dates for the 4th Bangladesh-UK Strategic Dialogue in London, which is expected to incorporate FCDO’s new mandate on partnership for development as well as cooperation on development. trade, investment and defense. TH







