The judiciary has always interpreted the Constitution positively, says Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the Supreme Court for hearing cases virtually even during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Addressing an event marking the Golden Jubilee of the High Court of Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi said: “Our Supreme Court has become number one in the world in conducting hearings by video conference.”

“It makes us proud that our Supreme Court has heard the most cases by video conference in the world,” he added.

The prime minister also praised the High Court and district courts for conducting a large number of cases online during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi also said that the judiciary has always interpreted the Constitution positively to further strengthen it. He has always fulfilled his duty, whether it is to safeguard the rights of the inhabitants of the country or when a situation arises when the national interest or when a situation arises where the national interest must be prioritized, a- he declared.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also participated in the video conference.

A commemorative postage stamp has been issued to mark the Diamond Jubilee of the High Court of Gujarat. “I would like to commend the High Court of Gujarat for always striving to ensure truth and justice in the country. In recent years, the High Court of Gujarat and the Bar have carved out a distinctive identity for themselves through their legal understanding. , their erudition and their intellectualism, “Prime Minister Modi said. release the stamp.