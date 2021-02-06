Lithuania, Estonia snub Xi’s eastern summit – POLITICO





Press play to listen to this article At least two Baltic countries will decline China’s invitation to leaders to attend President Xi Jinping’s “17 + 1” summit next week, sending lower-level ministers instead. Beijing uses the 17 + 1 diplomatic format to strengthen ties with 17 Eastern European countries, including 12 within the EU, mainly focusing on large investments in infrastructure and on the Belt and Road Initiative, a freight transport link between the China and Europe. But the geopolitics looming around such a summit are increasingly burdensome for the three small Baltic states as the new US administration of President Joe Biden seeks to form democratic alliances that will help offset Beijing. The Baltic states are more sensitive than most EU members to the need for close security relations with Washington and NATO because of their concerns about the threat posed by Russia. Lithuania and Estonia have confirmed that neither their president nor prime minister will attend, questioning China’s continued ability to woo the Baltic states as staunch members of the 17 + 1. “For the moment, we can confirm that [the] 17 + 1 meeting, Lithuania will not be represented either at the level of the President, nor at the level of the Prime Minister, ”said a spokesperson for the Permanent Representation of Lithuania to the EU. For Estonia, the task of attending the summit will fall to Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets, according to a government spokesperson. The Latvian Prime Minister’s office said in a response: “Due to the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are still in the process of finalizing the details of our level of participation.” The said Summit “17 + 1”, established in 2012, is a key platform for China to connect with the center, east and, next The accession of Greece in 2019, in southern Europe. The format has long been a subject of controversy, with commentators referring to 17 + 1 as a “divide and conquer” tactic from Beijing. “We prefer to use the EU 27 + 1 format a lot more and approach China through the EU’s common policies,” said a spokeswoman for Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who took office last week. The other EU countries in the group are Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. Non-EU countries, Albania, Bosnia, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia. China did not provide details on the summit, such as the exact date or level of attendance. “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the [17+1] The summit was delayed compared to the initial schedule last year, “said a spokesperson for the Chinese mission to the European Union.” Preparatory work for the summit is still ongoing. At present, we are in constant communication with all parties regarding the organization of the summit. “ You want more analysis of POLITICO? POLITICO Pro is our premium intelligence service for professionals. From financial services to commerce, technology, cybersecurity and more, Pro delivers the real-time intelligence, in-depth insights and the scoops you need to stay ahead of the curve. E-mail [email protected] to request a free trial.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos