Brexit Britain’s progress in JEOPARDY unless Boris Johnson resists EU pressure | Politics | News





Bruges Group Director Robert Oulds insisted that while Brexit was now over, the government’s job was not done. In an interview with Express.co.uk, Mr Oulds argued that the trade deal Boris Johnson agreed to still contains reservations that could allow the EU to put pressure on the country. He said the UK must remain “robust” and willing to use its sovereignty to make decisions in the face of pressure from the bloc.

Mr Oulds said: “Well, Boris Johnson’s deal is one where MP Bill Cash has made it clear that in order to function properly he needs a strong government. “Yes, Brexit has been done, it would only be a real Brexit if the government is prepared to stand firm. “It’s because there are mechanisms in the deal that the EU could try to force the UK to follow its rules. “With a strong government, we can use the sovereignty we now have to do our own things. DON’T MISS: Theresa May left ‘in a rage’ in awkward confrontation with colleague

“We really demand that the government be strong first and make sure it is ready to resist pressure from the EU to comply.” Mr Oulds stressed that he and the Bruges group would communicate with the government in the hope of implementing new policies rather than following the EU. He added that the government must actively find ways to revitalize business in the UK. He continued, “What we really need to do is invest in the business that is worth it.

Mr Oulds concluded by warning that the government should not go the easy way after the coronavirus by raising taxes. He said: “It would be too easy to choose big state solutions, higher taxes, higher spending to try to get us out of the crisis. “What they really need to do is follow the example of John F. Kennedy in America or Ronald Reagan, the ones who cut taxes and made business investment efficient.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos