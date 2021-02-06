Erdogan criticizes US and France for Bogazici protest comments





ISTANBUL On Friday, the Turkish president sharply criticized the United States and France for their statement condemning the protest at Bogazici University in Istanbul. “What is America or the European Union saying?” We condemn what happened at the University of Bogazici. “Well, I say this to the United States: ‘In the name of democracy, do you not feel any shame for the events that took place in America shortly before the election?” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters after the election. Friday prayer. Protests erupted in Istanbul over the recent appointment of Bogazici University’s new rector, Mehmet Bulu, with a group of students calling for his resignation. The protests escalated when two students from Bogazici University were remanded in custody by a Turkish court for exhibiting an allegedly offensive picture of Islamic values ​​on university grounds. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Tuesday that nearly 80 of those recently arrested amid the ongoing protests were members of far-left terrorist groups including DHKP / C and TKP-ML. Recalling the incidents in the United States before the presidential elections, Erdogan said: “How did everyone threaten themselves during the events there, how racism was at its height. How did the cops kill your black citizens. How would you explain this to the world? “ Yellow vest protests Erdogan also criticized the French president for his comments on the protests at the University of Bogazici. “Macron, you take care of the yellow vests issue first. Right now, all these yellow vests, the citizens are in the streets. You can’t handle this, you should settle this first.” He said opposition groups were trying to complicate matters, but these university protests would not end with the infamous Gezi Park incidents. “This case will not become another Gezi Park protest. That is why all of our law enforcement agencies are taking the necessary measures with determination.” In the summer of 2013, a small number of protests in Istanbul’s Gezi Park turned into a nationwide wave of protests against the government that left eight people dead and one policeman. The government later said the protests were orchestrated by members of the terrorist group FETO, who infiltrated police and courts. FETO and its American leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 dead and nearly 2,200 injured. Turkey accuses the FETO of a long campaign to overthrow the state by infiltrating Turkish institutions, in particular the army, the police and the judiciary. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories available to subscribers of the AA News System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







