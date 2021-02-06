“One of my favorite photos”: Bear Grylls shares a throwback photo with PM Modi





PM Modi appeared in an episode of “Man vs Wild” with Bear Grylls in 2019. New Delhi: British TV adventurer Bear Grylls has revealed that one of his ‘favorite photos’ was taken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi while filming the popular jungle survival show ‘Man vs Wild’ on the Discovery Channel in 2019. Photo shows Bear Grylls and PM Modi sharing a cup of tea at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. “One of my favorite photos: Soaking and sharing a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi after our @Discovery jungle adventure together. This moment reminds me of how nature is the ultimate leveler. We’re all the same behind the headlines. and the masks, ”the British TV adventurer tweeted on Friday, his post has been retweeted more than 12,000 times since it was shared on the social media platform nearly 12 hours ago. One of my favorite photos: drenched and sharing a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi after our @Discovery jungle adventure together. This moment reminds me of how nature is the ultimate leveler. We are all the same behind titles and masks. #adventureunitesuspic.twitter.com/9EQPAeUOLO – Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 5, 2021 The Discovery Channel program saw PM Modi brave the rain and cold in the jungle – and smell elephant dung – with the British adventurer and survivalist. During the program, PM Modi also shared his humble beginnings as the son of a tea seller and his spiritual awakening solo trips to the Himalayas in his youth. The program, widely reported in the media, ended with a gushing Grylls saying a prayer for India and for Prime Minister Modi, whom he described as “an iconic world leader”. Bear Grylls, who also hosted a show with former US President Barack Obama in the Alaskan Wilderness, later said the premier was “a big sport.” The episode, according to the Discovery Channel, made record impressions, with the widest reach ever for the infotainment genre with 6.1 million tune-ups. Click for more new trends







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos