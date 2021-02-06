Sinovac deployment in Indonesia poses big challenges for Chinese vaccine diplomacy

Author: Jason Hung, University of Cambridge

Indonesia’s mass purchases of Chinese vaccines suggest Beijing and Jakarta could use the public health crisis to strengthen ties. The deployment of the vaccine in Indonesia will have critical consequences for the intensification of the economic and health crisis and for China’s global reputation.

Indonesia registered the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia with over 1.1 million infections and a death toll of over 30,000 people.

Indonesia is also the main importer of Chinese vaccines. He received 1.2 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine on December 6, 2020. In total, the country has ordered 50 million doses of Sinovac and 60 million doses of Chinas Sinopharm vaccine.

The country has passed 637.3 billion Rp ($ 45 million) on Chinese vaccines, Rp 277.5 billion ($ 19.7 million) on syringes, safety boxes and alcohol swabs, and an additional Rp 190 billion ($ 13.5 million dollars) on refrigerators and vaccine racks.

The final phase clinical trial Sinovac’s results in Indonesia, due to be released in mid-January 2021, are yet to be released. China’s reluctance to fully disclose the results casts doubt on the transparency and credibility of vaccines.

Despite public skepticism about the effectiveness of Chinese vaccines, Jakarta and Beijing have already signed an agreement that grants Indonesian state vaccine producer PT Bio Farma the right to produce 50 million doses from Sinovac. Indonesian President Joko Widodo is also the first major world leader to publicly receiving an injection of a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine.

If Sinovac does not produce promising results, or if serious side effects or flaws are revealed, Indonesia faces huge financial losses due to the number of pre-ordered vaccines. The country will also need to allocate additional financial resources to procure Western vaccines against COVID-19. Bali, Jakarta and other large areas of Indonesia have experienced substantial economic contractions due to the impact of pandemics. The Indonesian economy will suffer more if Sinovac is unreliable.

In early 2020, Beijing’s mask diplomacy saw it send medical experts and equipment overseas. China has also joined COVAX, an initiative led by the World Health Organization aimed at equitable global distribution of vaccines. These measures reflect Beijing’s attempt to repair its reputation and be seen as a global force to contain the pandemic.

Compared to Chinese vaccines, major Western vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are more expensive and must be stored at low temperatures, increasing distribution costs. Chinas Sinovac vaccine can be distributed much more affordable across Indonesia.

This does not necessarily imply that Indonesia is unilaterally dependent on China. It is likely that China has more to lose as the failure of Sinovac in Indonesia would be disastrous for the global promotion of the Chinese vaccine. A successful deployment of Sinovac would open the door to Chinese vaccine markets in Southeast Asia, especially given Indonesian influence in the region.

This partnership is mutually beneficial as long as Sinovac shows promising clinical results in Indonesia, enabling China to strengthen its global health governance and help Indonesia fight the health and economic crisis.

If Sinovac is effective, China may be able to change its role in the COVID-19 narrative, moving from the origin of the pandemic to helping the world recover from it. At the very least, a reliable vaccine would help China ease its diplomatic pressures and expand its influence abroad.

China’s demands for public applause among its aid recipients will not be new. When China used its mask diplomacy in early 2020, Beijing demanded beneficiary countries to commend China’s public health transparency and humanitarian measures. Beijing continues to use this strategy in its vaccine diplomacy, conditionally sending Chinese vaccines and health products to Indonesia and other developing countries. In the long run, Indonesia will continue to owe China these diplomatic favors. Amid the desperate health and economic crisis, the best option for Indonesia is to pre-order Chinese vaccines in the hope that a mass vaccination will save the country.

China’s initial cover-up of the viral epidemic and failed diplomacy reduced global confidence in Beijing. Even if the final trial results are not promising, it is essential for China to publish the data in reputable journals for scientific review and critique of the clinical process. The transparent and honest disclosure of all data from the Sinovac and Sinopharm clinical trials will also be a useful benchmark for other Chinese pharmaceutical companies in the production of their own COVID-19 vaccines.

Another withholding of clinical data will only further damage Beijing’s credibility. China must maintain authenticity and transparency if it sincerely seeks to develop healthier diplomatic, economic and public health relations. Changing the narrative of the pandemic cannot happen overnight. To gradually gain the world’s trust, China must maintain the highest level of integrity.

Jason Hung is a doctoral candidate in sociology at the University of Cambridge.

This article is part of anEAFspecial function serieson the new coronavirus crisis and its impact.