China and Russia formed the axis of power, warns NATO’s top general

China and Russia form a new axis of power, warned the NATO general.

Tod Wolters, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander for Europe, or SACEUR, told reporters that growing cooperation “actually suggests the emergence of a partnership of convenience.”

It is a partnership that potentially spans the world, from the Middle East to the Western Pacific and the northern Arctic.

“We are as vigilant as ever to this growing cooperation,” Wolters said. Such cooperation has advanced mutual interests, “and such progress could come at the expense of Europe and the corresponding and surrounding nations”.

NATO has accused Russia of violating international treaties by developing new nuclear weapons. He also accuses Russian-born cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns of destabilizing the West.

China is also subject to increased scrutiny over its repression of the Uyghur and Tibetan peoples, its aggressive land claims and its “debt trap” diplomacy.

Meanwhile, the two authoritarian governments are showing a keen interest in the Arctic, as the retreating ice sheet exposes potential new reserves of oil, gas and minerals.

“In the face of growing aggressive activity in the Far North from Russia, which is an Arctic nation, and China, which claims to be a nation close to the Arctic, we must maintain a favorable balance of power in this region for ourselves and for our allies, ”warned outgoing US Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite last month.

EMERGING AXIS

Things haven’t always been so great between the two powers.

Russia and China share a 4,200 km border. And large parts of the mineral-rich eastern provinces of Moscow are claimed by Beijing as part of its historical domain – including the city of Vladivostok.

For now, President Vladimir Putin and President Xi Jinping have put aside this source of disagreement.

Russia and China began to strengthen diplomatic, economic and military ties after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow in 2014. Russia had just invaded the Crimean peninsula and launched covert combat operations in the eastern Ukraine.

In 2018, the two powers provided hundreds of thousands of troops, planes and warships for their largest joint military exercise ever.

In 2019, Putin and Xi shook hands over a major gas pipeline project linking Siberia to northeast China.

In 2020, Russian warships and fighter jets joined Chinese military exercises in the Western Pacific.

And they started to cooperate in the Arctic.

“Without a sustained US naval presence and partnerships in the Arctic region, peace and prosperity will be increasingly contested by Russia and China, whose interests and values ​​differ considerably from ours,” a recent report by the US Navy.

About 90 percent of trade is carried out by sea. The retreating Arctic ice can significantly shorten shipping routes to and from Asia, Europe and North America.

“Left unchallenged, the additional gains from increased aggression and malicious activity could end in a fait accompli, with long-term strategic benefits for our competitors,” Blue Arctic: report on strategic plan warns.

WORST SCENARIOS

Hudson Institute Center for Defense Concepts principal researcher Bryan Clark says the The West must reconsider how to fight a Russia-China alliance.

This alliance goes far beyond warships and warplanes working together, he warns.

Unless (the Pentagon) begins to rethink its scenarios and rebalance its forces, recent Chinese and Russian successes in gray areas in the East and South China Seas or in the Crimea could become the norm and the US military could lose. a battle of a few centimeters against patient competitors who are ready to play the long game. “

Clark says the West believed the worst-case scenarios included an invasion of Taiwan, “a long blockade of the islands in southwestern Japan, or a sustained submarine threat off the US coast.”

But Clark says Moscow and Beijing are well aware of this and have adapted their plans accordingly. Both “methodically develop strategies and systems that circumvent the advantages of the US military and exploit its vulnerabilities by avoiding the types of situations for which US forces have prepared,” he adds.

They have shifted their main battlefield from sea and sky to the realms of digital and propaganda.

“The Chinese and Russian armies seek to make information and decision-making the main battlegrounds for future conflict … (to) direct forces to electronically or physically degrade information sources and communications of an opponent while introducing false data that erodes the focus and understanding of the defender.

Hybrid monitoring, or gray zone, operations using paramilitaries and “mercenaries” could then seize targets without immediately triggering retaliation.

NEW WORLD ORDER

Chinese President Jian Zemin and Russian President Boris Yeltsin met in 1997, vowing to “promote the multipolarization of the world and the establishment of a new international order”.

Their successors, President Xi and President Putin, are well advanced on the road to implementing this plan.

“Western analysts specifically doubted that Beijing and Moscow could overcome decades of mistrust and rivalry to cooperate against American efforts to maintain and shape international order,” write political scientists Professor Alexander Cooley and associate professor Daniel Nexon.

“But the 1997 declaration now looks like a blueprint for how Beijing and Moscow have attempted to reorganize international politics over the past 20 years.”

Both have sought to manipulate and discredit international organizations and Western institutions.

“At the same time, they are building an alternative order through new institutions and places in which they exercise greater influence and can minimize human rights and civil liberties,” they write. “The net result is the emergence of parallel structures of global governance which are dominated by authoritarian states and which compete with older, more liberal structures.”

And this is as much the result of their growing alliance as the more visible joint military exercises.

“Beijing and Moscow appear to be successful in managing their alliance of convenience, defying predictions that they would be unable to tolerate each other’s international plans,” Cooley and Nexon say.

This new form of high power competition is fought between international non-governmental organizations, charities, credit institutions and the courts.

“Although the United States still enjoys military supremacy, this dimension of American domination is particularly ill-suited to face this global crisis and its spillover effects,” they warn.

