Israeli model in Kashmir?





“The situation in Kashmir is exactly the same situation in Palestine. If we recognize the Israeli takeover of the Palestinian territories, we must also recognize what India has done in Kashmir, so we completely lose our moral reputation,” he said. Imran Khan told a Turkish channel. in July of last year.

Linking Kashmir to Palestine was not very distant indeed if you remember the statement of the Consul General of India in New York, Sandeep Chakravorty, given in 2019, in which he insisted that the Israeli model in Palestine is also copied in Kashmir. “I don’t know why we don’t follow him. It happened in the Middle East. If the Israeli people can do it, we can do it too, ”he said.

Chakravorty’s declaration came after Modi’s second election and after the repeal of Article 370, and it seems to be underestimated that it was only about the relocation of Hindu Kashmiris. In fact, just like the Israeli model, the Modi government’s plan was a complete demographic shift in the population of Kashmir by inundating not only Indian nationals from other provinces, but also encouraging the more than 700,000 Indian forces already present there – down to apply for permanent residence in the occupied zone. Valley.

Under Modi, anti-India unrest has once again taken off with a new breed of educated and tech-savvy young activists in Kashmir like Burhan Wani and Zakir Musa. It is difficult to say whether this sharp rise in anti-Indian activism has prompted Indian authorities to step up security operations against residents, or vice versa, whether the increase in Indian counterterrorism measures is actually pushing young people to join militant groups – and this new wave of counterterrorism has been refurbished by Israel.

After the Pulwama incident, Robert Fisk wrote: “For months, Israel has steadfastly aligned itself alongside India’s nationalist BJP government in an unspoken – and politically dangerous – ‘anti-Islamist’ coalition, a unofficial and unacknowledged, while India itself has now become the largest arms market for the Israeli arms trade. India and Israel have entered into joint counterterrorism agreements since 2014, and search-and-cordon and search-and-destroy operations have since become the norm. These operations included ambushes of suspected militants, destruction of civilian property and increased surveillance of residents, especially young people.

When Modi met Netanyahu in 2017, he said that India had experienced firsthand the violence and hatred spread by terror, and that India and Israel would “cooperate to combat growing radicalization and terrorism, including included in cyberspace ”. Since then, social media surveillance has increased; the installation of CCTV cameras in all schools in Kashmir to monitor the activities of young people has been started; the use of pellet guns to mutilate and blind the Kashmiris had become fashionable; and humiliating home searches in the middle of the night, typical psychological operations (PSYOP) regularly carried out by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the West Bank, have multiplied in Kashmir.

In the repulsion, the locals developed their own techniques to quell Indian forces; the funerals of martyrs have become a fearful phenomenon for the authorities. The funeral has increasingly been followed by tens of thousands, and images of the events not only flood social media, but the funerals themselves have become like religious processions to celebrate bravery and active grounds for new recruitments. In addition, a new phenomenon of “ disruptive crowds ” has evolved, in which hundreds or thousands of force residents on a cordon and search operation with stone throws and other assaults, forcing the forces to flee the scene and resulting in the “ victory ” of the militants.

This development went even further with new militant groups in occupied Kashmir raising the slogan of pan-Islamism and Islamic Sharia law. Although most of these groups advocated the merger with Pakistan, this recent non-nationalist ideological development may have been due to Israel’s growing involvement in India and even more so in occupied Kashmir. The more the BJP embraces Israel, the more Kashmir’s freedom fighters find themselves in creed with the Palestinians who suffer the same fate as them, at the hands of the same oppressor as theirs. Video speech by Burhan Wani in 2015, “Leaving our homes, our families, the comforts of the world and sacrificing our future, we have entered the field of action for the honor of our mothers and sisters to be safeguarded in order to that a caliphate be established in Kashmir. We will not stop until a caliphate is established throughout the world, ”symbolizes this transition to pan-Islamism.

In fact, there are reports of how social media has enabled ideologues to both mobilize their networks and coordinate and campaign for individual causes. Equating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with that in occupied Kashmir has the potential to electrify the entire Muslim belt between the two poles, attracting the sympathies of otherwise dormant actors. Linking the two atrocities amplifies the two righteous causes and adds truthfulness to Muslim unity.

It also increases the burden on the United Nations, which has been guilty of criminal negligence in its two oldest cases, since 1948. Not only negligence, but bias towards oppressive parties in both cases. In the case of Palestine, the UN had inherited “ownership” of the League of Nations “mandate over Palestine”, and the mandate said that “the Allied Powers agree that the proxy should be responsible for implementing implementation of the declaration initially made. November 2, 1917 (the Balfour Declaration)… in favor of the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people ”, clearly stating Israeli precedence in the UN legislative process.

Similarly, resolution 47, on the Kashmir dispute, demanded that the Pakistani fighters withdraw, as a first step; The Indian troops will reduce by phase in a second time; and the plebiscite to be held as third – underlining from the outset Indian legitimacy over Kashmir!

All of this makes sense in the relationship between Palestine and Kashmir, it makes sense for the Muslim world to understand that it is the victim of a world system biased against them, and awareness and reaffirmation are the tools to fight against this bias. Pakistan’s solidarity with Kashmir is only a preliminary which arouses the concern of the Muslim world and of humanity at large in the face of these injustices which weigh on our conscience.

