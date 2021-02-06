Boris Johnson warns it is ‘still early’ as reports suggest pubs could reopen in May

Boris Johnson warned it was “ still early ” to start talking about opening up the company, as reports suggest the ads could reopen in May.

The PM has pledged to establish a ‘road map’ later this month to ease restrictions as he faces pressure from Tory MPs to ease the current lockdown once the most vulnerable will have been vaccinated.

Downing Street on Friday confirmed that the vaccination program plans to reach all people aged 50 and over, as well as adults aged 16 to 65 in a risk group, by May.

Mark Harper, chairman of the Covid Recovery Group of Tory MPs skeptical of the lockdown, said it would be “ almost impossible to justify putting restrictions in place ” by the time the nine main groups have reportedly been vaccinated.

The former chief whip also called on the prime minister to consider bringing students back to classrooms this month rather than delaying his target date of March 8.

In Wales and Scotland, it was announced that some primary school year groups will return on February 22.

In a video posted to Twitter on Friday, Mr Johnson reiterated his pledge to announce a ‘regular schedule to start unlocking’ in just over two weeks ‘, but warned it was’ still early ”.

He urged the public to continue to abide by the lockdown rules.

I want to point out that it is still early days and that we have infection rates in this country (which are) still very, very high and (have) almost twice as many people in our hospitals with Covid now that ‘there was none at the peak of April,’ Mr Johnson said.

The Sun reported that ministers were preparing to allow pubs to serve takeout pints in April before fully reopening in May.

Restrictions such as the 10 p.m. curfew will be removed to ease the confusion, the newspaper suggests.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph said the prospect of dry pubs was being discussed as an option for bars to open in April.

Get the latest updates from all over Greater Manchester straight to your inbox with the free MEN newsletter You can register very simply by following the instructions here

But a high-level government source told the PA News Agency that it would be pointless to open pubs that cannot sell alcohol.

There was also confusion over whether the government would provide “vaccine passports” to allow those who had received both vaccines to travel abroad for their summer vacation.

Foreign Minister James Cleverly said the government will work with other countries to “ facilitate ” coronavirus immunity passports if required by overseas destinations.

But Number 10 and Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the concept was not currently under consideration, although Mr Hancock said it would be kept ‘under review’.

A sign that current restrictions are working, the reproduction number, or R-value, of coronavirus transmission across the UK has fallen to between 0.7 and 1, according to the latest government figures, from 0.7 to 1 , 1 last week.

It has been suggested that, with the number of cases declining, the easing of the lockdown could pave the way for the resumption of outdoor team and individual sports, as well as outdoor gatherings, in the weeks following the return from schools in March.

In the related news:

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he wanted to give struggling businesses a break during the pandemic by giving them an additional six-month reprieve, on top of the first 12 months of payment leave, to make their first repayment on loans from government support.

Primary school children over the age of seven and secondary school pupils in Wales will use a mix of face-to-face and online lessons upon their return, Prime Minister Mark Drakeford said.

Dr Martin Griffiths, NHS national clinical director for violence reduction, said he was not ready to tolerate the reluctance of colleagues and other members of black, Asian and other minority groups to get the Covid-19 vaccine and urged them to get vaccinated.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed there had to be a collaborative effort between governments on the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Government figures showed that more than 10.9 million first doses of the vaccine had been administered on Friday.

However, another 1,014 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday, and there were still 19,114 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.