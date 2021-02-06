Student protests in Turkey: a new challenge for Erdogan | News from Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ankara, Turkey Over the past month, protests at a university overlooking the Bosporus have turned into a challenge that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has compared to the nationwide protests that threatened his government eight years ago.

Student outcry over a government-appointed rector at Bogazici University, one of Turkey’s most prestigious, has also spread internationally, jeopardizing Erdogan efforts to build bridges with Turkey. new administration in Washington, DC, and restore relations with the European Union.

Erdogan sought to present a reform front to the outside world after President Joe Bidens’ election victory in an effort to appease long-standing differences between Turkey and the United States.

However, police brutality and government efforts to demonize protesters branding them terrorists and using homophobic slurs have undermined its promises of judicial and democratic reform.

When Erdogans Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu called protesters LGBT deviants in a tweet on Tuesday, the US State Department condemned the anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and expressed concern over the detention of protesters .

The EU and the United Nations also condemned homophobic remarks and called for the release of the demonstrators.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry responded by warning certain circles abroad not to intervene in a way that could provoke groups who resort to illegal means and encourage illegal acts.

Riot police arrest protester at rally in solidarity with Bogazici University students [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

Erdogan also hit LGBT youth after an art exhibition organized by protesters included an image of the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site, and LGBTQ flags.

As a Muslim student, my initial reaction was that I didn’t want to see this as part of an exhibition, not because I want to limit free speech, but because all students are part of the protests. and that solidarity between us is too important to be sacrificed. for any expression, said Enes Sayin, a second year history student at Bogazici.

But it was presented as an attack on Muslims when there was no such intention.

Hundreds of protesters have been arrested at the university since January 4, as well as during protests in support of students and LGBTQ rights in cities like Ankara, Izmir and Bursa.

Residents have shown their support by banging pots and pans from their balconies every evening to remember the 2013 protests in Gezi across Turkey, which were one of the biggest threats to Erdogans’ 18-year reign.

Survey

The results of an opinion poll released Wednesday suggest that 69% of Turks are opposed to the assignment of politically linked university rectors. MetroPolls research found that just over half of ruling party voters also opposed such appointments.

Meanwhile, Mazlum-Der, a human rights group that typically focuses on Muslim issues, condemned police violence during the protests.

Departing from the law by arbitrarily using public authority is a crime for the perpetrators and results in the violation of basic human rights, he said in a statement.

The new rector of Bogazicis, Melih Bulu, is a former member of the Erdogans Party for Justice and Development (AK Party) who applied to be a candidate in the 2015 general election.

However, it was the fact that he was not a member of the faculty of Bogazici that marked a departure from previous appointments and was seen as an affront to academic independence.

His posting was the first from outside the university since a 1980 military coup.

People protest on a street in Istanbul on February 2 to support students at Bogazici University [AFP]

Esra Mungan, assistant professor of psychology in Bogazici, said the protests were driven by the need to protect an incredibly valuable public institution that provided free, high-quality education to students from all walks of life.

What sets our university apart from most other universities in Turkey is its rather anti-hierarchical horizontal organization where the rector, despite the almost unlimited authority granted by law after the military coup for higher education , does not execute these powers, she said.

We don’t want to become one of those places where you can only research and get promoted if you remain silent and obedient while trying to maintain a good relationship with the Rector as a figure of power. We are not used to such an authoritarian form of government.

Mungan, who was among five Bogazici academics targeted by pro-government media, added that the protests were not just a struggle for our own university, but a general struggle for democratic, autonomous and free universities.

Her comments were echoed by history student Sayin, who said Turkish universities lack the fundamental autonomy to function as places of learning.

The resilience of the protests to the arrests, the Interior Ministry said Thursday that 528 people had been arrested in 38 provinces, was marked by the refusal of students to back down.

Courage is spreading like an epidemic, Sayin said. When you see other students acting courageously, taking risks, and holding on, it gives you strength.

Headache and opportunity

For Erdogan, the protests have become as much of a puzzle as an opportunity, analysts say.

It turned into an embarrassing controversy for Erdogan, said Berk Esen, assistant professor of political science at Istanbul Sabanci University. I don’t think he expected the resistance against his rector designate to be so strong.

This is certainly a surprise because since 2016 Erdogan has appointed so many rectors who, like Bulu, were pro[AK Party] people, even elders [AK Party] MPs. It happened in Bogazici in 2016, but this guy was already a faculty member, which is why many other faculty members accepted him because they feared Erdogan would appoint someone from there. ‘outside.

After stirring up the controversy over the Kaaba artwork, the government has nothing else to do to convince public opinion, he added.

Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, director of the German Marshall Fund in Ankara, said that the exposure of alleged attacks on religion allowed Erdogan to strengthen his party credentials and try to co-opt the opposition Saadet party.

By triggering cultural wars, Erdogan is forcing Saadet to make a choice, like this whole episode about turning the protests in Bogazici into an issue about LGBTI groups insulting Islam, he said.

This is how the discussion is framed and it is difficult for Saadet to side with the opposition.

Despite protests and the refusal of academic staff to work with him, Bulu rejected calls for his resignation from the students.

Meanwhile, the protests made headlines and propelled some students, like Seyma Altundal, into the limelight. She said she was beaten and her headscarf dislodged by police when she was arrested on Monday.

We were here because we know our rights and were not afraid to express them, she said after her release on Wednesday night. Were here not because we were servants of the state, but because we were servants of God and we know he was the only authority.

Turkish universities, especially high-level public institutions such as Bogazici and the Middle East Technical University in Ankara, have a long tradition of hotbeds of political activism dating back to the 1960s.

These traditions even extend to banning the police on campus without permission from the university rector.

As a university, our ambition has been for all of Turkey to become a place like ours, said Mungan. The most important thing we tell our graduate students is to never give up the standards they were trained to in our school.