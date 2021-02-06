Wuhan residents remember coronavirus ‘whistleblower’ doctor one year after death

WUHAN, China (Reuters) – A year after his death from COVID-19, residents of the Chinese city of Wuhan say they remain grateful to the whistleblower doctor who first sounded the alarm on the outbreak before it it is not officially recognized.

FILE PHOTO: A makeshift memorial for Li Wenliang, a doctor who issued an early warning about the coronavirus outbreak before it was officially recognized, is seen after Li’s death from the virus, at an entrance to the Wuhan Central Hospital in Hubei Province, China February 7, 2020. REUTERS / Stringer

Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at a city hospital, became one of the most visible figures in the early days of the outbreak in Wuhan when he tried to sound the alarm on his appearance, but was reprimanded by the police for spreading rumors.

The 34-year-old death of the virus on February 7 has led to a wave of public mourning and rare expressions of anger online.

Several days later, Zhong Nanshan, a renowned epidemiologist, shed tears for Li in an interview with Reuters, calling him a hero of China.

But when President Xi Jinping honored the heroes of the People’s War on the Virus in September, there was no mention of Lis contributing.

While people on the streets around Lis Hospital say that life in the city has mostly returned to its usual pace, they still revere Li for his actions.

As Reuters reporters drove around the hospital area on Saturday, they were followed by two men in civilian clothes who identified themselves as security guards in the hospital parking lot, and local guards prevented a cameraman from entering. film the entrance to the hospital.

He was the first to tell us about the virus, said Li Pan, 24, an online store owner.

He must have thought the impact would be huge, but he sounded the alarm anyway. It was really brave, Li said.

Ji Penghui, a 34-year-old designer, said he heard about Lis’ warning in the early days and was quick to stock up on masks before officials spoke openly about the virus.

The public firmly recognizes him, and personally I think he should be receiving more official honors, rather than being treated like he has done in the past, Ji said.

Ji said the government made mistakes at first, but has handled it well since.

A team from the World Health Organization is currently in Wuhan to research the early stages of the outbreak and is preparing to present its findings, team member Dominic Dwyer told Reuters on Friday.

The team visited the sprawling Huanan Seafood wholesale market, where the virus first appeared, leading to a pandemic that has infected more than 105 million people and killed nearly 3 million worldwide.

The market site has been closed to the public since the start of last year.

The origins of the virus have become highly politicized, and some Chinese diplomats and state media have backed theories that the virus potentially originated in another country.

While Qian Wende, 80, said he did not know where the virus came from, he considers Li a hero.

We should commemorate his contribution to the fight against the pandemic, he said.