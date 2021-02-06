Trump can survive impeachment. But like my cousin Roy Cohn, he lost New York’s respect.





Donald Trump has spent the past four years in the center of the world. Held in Florida, he is set to face the Senate in a historic second impeachment trial. He probably won’t be doomed, and he remains beloved by his rabid fans. But he surely lost forever the chance to get what he really wanted: respect in Manhattan boardrooms, clubrooms and newsrooms.

As a New York Daily News cover said, “DON’T COME BACK!”

Over the past few months, Trump has suffered humiliating defeats from voters, judges, social media gatekeepers and even PGA tournament organizers. But surely the rejection of the hometown stings. He loved showing off his golden triplex penthouse atop Trump Tower; he drew energy from the paparazzi who followed him down Fifth Avenue; he prided himself on seeing his name on hotels and apartment buildings in elite neighborhoods.

I know this because I had a front row seat to watch Trump on his dizzying rise in the 1970s and 1980s. As a student, then as a young journalist, I spent time with Roy Marcus Cohn, the fixer who framed Trump. Roy was my dad’s cousin, so I saw Cohn-Trump’s bullying and corner cuts.

Watching Trump with Cohn at parties in Manhattan and the Hamptons, I realized that their intense friendship was forged by their shared resentment towards New Yorkers who seemed more successful, more established, more accepted.

Trump and Cohn grew up in the outer boroughs of the city, their faces pressed against the window of the company, hoping to join us. Trump would later spin fables about his real estate prowess, like his $ 1.2 billion Taj Mahal casino, the eighth wonder of the world (until he went bankrupt). But deep down, he knew he was just an heir to a Queens family who owned apartment complexes without distinction. Cohn was born in the Bronx, raised by a mother who yearned for approval in Manhattan.

I understand. I spent my early childhood in East Harlem, while friends and relatives lived in glitzy, tantalizing neighborhoods. New Yorkers know that the length of a few blocks means a world of status difference.

Cohn wasn’t much of a lawyer, but he was a connector and a relentless charlatan. He introduced Trump to the fraudulent owners of Studio 54, to the corrupt politicians who relaxed zoning restrictions, to the Mafia bosses who allegedly secured a steady supply of concrete for Trump Tower during a strike.

Cohn and Trump made sure the Old Guard saw them squired around town in their chauffeured Rolls-Royces. Yet no matter how many times Trump appeared in tabloid columns or put his name on buildings, he couldn’t be happy with the New York establishment.

Donald operated in New York on the premise that wealth, even so-called wealth, would buy anything he aspired to, Ruth Messinger recently told me in an interview. She was president of the Manhattan Borough in the 1990s and clashed with Trump over his attempts to wall down Manhattan with massive apartment complexes.

Real estate executives mocked Donald behind his back, Messinger continued. Some city officials rejected him simply because they saw him as too complicit, too manipulative, too untrustworthy.

No matter how many times Trump appeared in tabloid columns or put his name on buildings, he couldn’t be happy with the New York establishment.

When Trump began his presidency, he considered spending some of his time in his apartment on the 58th floor of the Trump Tower covered in 24k gold. He was obsessed with media coverage of his hometown: The New York Times, The New York Post, New York-based TV stations. But New York ultimately pushed it back resoundingly. In the November election, he lost every electoral district in Manhattan to Joe Biden.

Trump has ridiculed the city as a “ghost town”. He changed his residence to Florida. But he couldn’t fool New Yorkers: he fled to Mar-a-Lago because he’s an outcast all over town whose affirmation he coveted.

Trump-branded properties in New York have lost more than 20% of their value, Business Insider reported. New York prosecutors are building cases to show Trump organizations widespread and prolonged criminal conduct, the Associated Press reported.

In a final coup, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio canceled millions of dollars in contracts with Trump; the city will remove Trump’s name from a city golf course and ice rinks.

Well, being back in one form or another, Trump promised as he left Washington, was like a state he once seemed to despise. Daily News coverage applauded him in the Bronx: Trump joins his fellow geezers in Florida.

Trump shows no sign of having learned from his most important learning. In 1986, Roy Cohn was dying of complications from AIDS in his 33-bedroom house on Park Avenue. One powerful New Yorker after another has abandoned him, including Donald Trump.

Today New York remembers my cousin not as a master of the universe, but as a broken, lonely figure who has been written off and discredited. It should be a warning to his favorite apprentice.

