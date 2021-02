Poll of Conservative leaders: Rishi Sunak’s favorite will replace Boris with Jacob Rees-Mogg second | UK | News

England is currently in its third national lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Backbenchers have suggested that the Prime Minister is starting to lose faith in his party.

Last month, Steve Baker, former head of the powerful European backbench group (ERG), told his colleagues that the prime minister’s future would soon be on the table if he failed to emerge from the lockdown. And the Chancellor appears to be a favorite as the next PM, after an Express.co.uk poll asked: “Who do you think should replace Boris Johnson?” Out of 7,902 votes, Chancellor Rishi Sunak was voted favorite to win the leadership challenge with 27% (2,228). Jacob Rees-Mogg came in second with 18 percent (1,308), beating Priti Patel, Michael Gove and Matt Hancock.

Only 11% of voters chose Dominic Raab (788), while 11% also chose “other” (780). Nine percent of people each voted for Liz Truss (625) and Prit Patel (695) to succeed Mr Johnson. Six percent (533) said they did not know, which received more votes than Michael Gove (441) who got five percent. Jeremy Hunt (175) received just two percent and Saijid Javid (90) and Matt Hancock (108) both got just one percent. READ MORE: Rees-Mogg snubs SNP demands for additional financial credentials

Another reader said: “Let’s keep Boris, he’s a winner. “No one is better placed to bring us back to prosperity. “He gets my vote.” A third reader added: “Boris appears to have done a great job under extreme pressure and the additional Covid situation.

“Don’t think that someone else could have done a better job, hindsight is a wonderful thing, and knockers trying to undermine Boris’s job. “I can only thank God for not having to make the decisions Boris made.” A fourth said: “Considering the absolutely unprecedented circumstances we find ourselves in, I think Boris has done an incredible job! “I vote for him.” Mr. Sunak became incredibly popular with voters after he introduced several measures during the pandemic, including the holiday program. Home Secretary Ms Patel and Foreign Secretary Mr Raab and Hancock are also said to be the pioneers of any race because of their positions in the Cabinet.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos