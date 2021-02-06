Erdogan rejects criticism and swears “no mercy” to protesters – KLBK | KAMC





Posted: Feb 5, 2021 / 7:42 a.m. CST / Updated: Feb 5, 2021 / 9:44 a.m. CST Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of his ruling party via a video link from Ankara, Turkey on Friday, February 5, 2021. Erdogan rebuffed US and European criticism of his government’s handling of weeks-long protests at one of Istanbul’s top universities, saying they should focus instead on violent protests in their own country. Erdogan also pledged to show “no mercy” to protesters who resort to violence, and reiterated his determination not to allow protests to escalate into mass anti-government protests like the ones that rocked the country in 2013 (Turkish Presidency). via AP, Pool)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) The Turkish president on Friday dismissed US and European criticism of his government’s handling of weeks-long protests at a major university in Istanbul, saying they should instead focus on violent protests in their own country. Recep Tayyip Erdogan also pledged to show no mercy to protesters who resort to violence and reiterated his determination not to allow protests to degenerate into mass anti-government protests like the ones that rocked the country in 2013. Students and faculty members of the University of Bogazici demonstrated to protest against Erdogans’ appointment on January 1 as rector of an academic with ties to his ruling party. They called on Rector Melih Bulu to step down and allow the university to choose its own president. Some of the protests led to clashes with police, resulting in hundreds of arrests, although most of the detainees were subsequently released. Demonstrations were organized in the capital, Ankara, as well as in Izmir and other cities to support the students of Bogazici. Erdogan and other government officials condemned the often brutal handling of the protests by the security forces and the use of anti-LGBT rhetoric to denounce the protests, after a work of art depicting the holiest site of Islam with LGBT flags was on display at the university. Speaking to reporters as he left a mosque after traditional Friday prayers, Erdogan dismissed criticism from the United States and EU officials. I will say this to America: Are you not ashamed of the incidents in the United States before the election? Erdogan said, referring to the violence on Capitol Hill. Racism has exploded, he continued, alluding to the anti-racist protests that swept across the United States last year. He also called on France to settle the protests of the yellow vests movement which calls for economic justice. Later, in a video address to women members of his ruling party, Erdogan again accused American and European nations of double weight, to crush protests in their country but portray as innocent those who terrorize the streets in Turkey. We will not show mercy to those who have become the plaything of organizations involved in terrorism and who see the use of violence as a means of seeking justice, he said. We will seize their necklaces and bring them to justice. Police broke up a demonstration by a small group of students on Ankara’s main shopping street on Friday in solidarity with students in Bogazici. Several were detained, lying on the ground and handcuffed behind their backs. An Associated Press reporter said some onlookers reacted to police, calling on them to leave the young people alone.

