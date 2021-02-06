Flour prices rise in Sindh – Pakistan





KARACHI: In the absence of any effective price control mechanism, the millers pushed up flour prices again on Friday.

The latest hike comes just a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered all necessary administrative steps to be taken to ensure flour is available at low rates.

Retailers in various fields demand Rs370 for five kg of branded fine flour and Rs720 for 10 kg bags which were available for Rs340-350 and Rs680 a few days ago. The price of flour No. 2.5 has been increased from Rs5 to Rs65 per kg.

The Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Sindh branch board members were not ready to share anything about price volatility. Most of them did not pick up the phone despite Dawn’s repeated attempts to comment on the situation.

A miller, who asked not to be named, said he could not share the price movement of the flour varieties, as each mill operates on its own due to the Sindh government’s very slow supply of wheat. As a result, millers are required to withdraw wheat from the open market. This kind of situation has given the freedom to retailers to charge prices by region, he added.

The miller said each factory will receive 10,000 100kg bags of wheat this month, up from an average of 15,300 bags in January. The mills need at least an average of 25,000 bags of wheat per month to ensure a steady supply of flour, he said.

Asked about the wheat stocks held by the Sindh government, he said the provincial government bought 1.235 million tonnes from producers last year, but it is difficult to say how much grain is left in the provincial department of food.

The retailer said the flour mills had hinted at another price hike for 5kg and 10kg bags to Rs390-400 and Rs740 in the coming days.

The increase in flour prices seems surprising against the background of large wheat imports by the public and private sectors as well as the availability of the local crop that arrived on the market in March and April of last year.

Posted in Dawn on February 6, 2021

