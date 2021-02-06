The judiciary has always interpreted the Constitution positively to further strengthen it PM Modi-ANI





New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Our judiciary has always interpreted the Constitution positively to strengthen it further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while adding that the judiciary has always fulfilled its duty, whether to safeguard the rights of the citizens of the country or situation arises where the national interest must be prioritized.

“Our judicial system has always interpreted the Constitution positively and creatively to further strengthen it. Whether it is safeguarding the rights of the people of the country or when a situation arises where the national interest must be prioritized, the power judiciary has always fulfilled its duty, “said the Prime Minister. Modi addressing the Diamond Jubilee of the High Court of Gujarat, via video conference.

Prime Minister Modi also issued a commemorative postage stamp on the Diamond Jubilee of the High Court of Gujarat.

“I would like to commend the High Court of Gujarat for always striving to ensure truth and justice in the country. and their intellectualism, “he added.

The duty and dedication with which the High Court of Gujarat has acted for justice, the readiness to its constitutional duties have strengthened both the Indian justice system and Indian democracy, the prime minister said.

“The rule of law in Indian society has been the basis of civilization for centuries. Our ancient texts say that the root of good governance lies in justice. The bar and the judiciary should work towards building it. a world-class judicial system in the country, ”he added. .

Present at the event, Kamal Trivedi, Attorney General, said: “Today’s event marks the anniversary of the Diamond Jubilee of the High Court of Gujarat, which was established on May 1, 1950. C t is indeed my privilege to be present on this occasion for the publication of a commemorative ceremony. Gujarat High Court postage stamp in the hands of PM Modi. “

Since its inception, our High Court has played a pivotal role in the development of our society and produced a sparkling galaxy of eminent judges and lawyers, he added.

Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India, said: “Today we commemorate a 60-year historic journey of this great institution of which most of us have been a part. This institution has produced brilliant judges, learned jurists, extraordinarily brilliant authors and exceptionally well-equipped counsels to the nation. ”

Judge Vikram Nath, Chief Justice of the High Court of Gujarat, Judge MR Shah, Judge of the Supreme Court of India and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were also present at the event. (ANI)







