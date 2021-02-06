To be Trump, or not: what Shakespeare tells us about the past five years | Culture





Time is irrelevant. When lost for his words, as many have been over the past five years, William Shakespeare is a man of choice. His plays have helped us make sense of the plague, political upheaval and a mad monarch, delivering soliloquies by tweet.

While maintaining his career as the world’s most produced playwright, he is also the most cited provider of Trump-era metaphors and in particular of its denouement, Jesse Green, chief theater critic for the New York Times, observed Lastly. month. Hardly a thumb-sucking political analysis goes without a hint of one of the 37 canonical pieces, however limited or far-fetched the comparison may be.

But as the dust settles on the Trump presidency, the Greens’ exhortation erases your Shakespeare, stop quoting it now seems unlikely to gain much traction.

Books have been written. Jeffrey Wilson, a Harvard scholar, is the author of Shakespeare and Trump, published last year. The book cover features its title on a red cap, instead of the words Make America great again, under a pair of donkey ears.

The thesis of the book is tragedy but we also have a little bit of comedy in there, Wilson says. So the cover alludes to Shakespeare’s character Bottom, who is that kind of bloody bastard who gets his head turned into a donkey to symbolize stupidity. Additionally, Bottoms is obsessed with building a wall in A Midsummer Nights Dream.

What other characters parallel Trump? There will be Julius Caesar, who thinks he is a god over people, not one of them. There will be Richard III, this power-hungry criminal whose clownism appeals to supporters. There will be Macbeth, whose thirst for power is shrouded in his fragile masculinity.

Integrated book

There will be Henry VI, that child king whose weak leadership creates this fierce adviser who argues all around him. There will be Angelo in Measure for Measure, a self-proclaimed law and order guy who is a criminal himself. And there will be King Lear, who binds the personal and the political so completely together that the collapse of his government is also the collapse of his family.

When the pandemic finally ends and theaters come to life, this list will offer directors rich choices. There is a long tradition of showing Shakespeare’s mirror to specific cultures, from Akira Kurosawas Throne Of Blood, The Bad Sleep Well and Ran to irreverent productions in South Africa that criticized apartheid.

Some are subtle, others on the nose. In 2017, director Oskar Eustiss, production of Julius Caesar in Central Park in New York City, portrayed the eponymous character with blond hair and a red tie. All of this caused a hubbub in the conservative media: sponsors garnered their support, protesters stormed the stage, and Eustis received death threats.

Wilson reflects: When I asked [Eustis], he insisted he wanted it to be a very blunt instrument. What’s fascinating to me about this production is that it may or may not have helped us understand Donald Trump better, but it did help me understand Julius Caesar better as a text.

It allowed us to use Trump as a lens to understand the way Shakespeare wrote this play, which is so filled with comedy in the first half, the kind of outrageous, odious satirical comedy so associated with Trump. This is how Shakespeares Julius Caesar should be played.

The play, he says, is inspired by the tropes of the 17th century clown, the antichrist who comically takes the stage and thinks it’s the most glorious thing ever invented and turns out to be a total fraud.

You don’t quite understand this meaning of Julius Caesar when you watch most of the Shakespearean staging of the play, but by using Trump as the lens to understand this, we can use the accessible emotions and knowledge that we have of current events to rethink how we should read this. distant, ancient and obscure literature.

Wilsons’ book also examines how America viewed Shakespeare in the Trump era. A month after her victory in 2016, for example, students at the University of Pennsylvania took a portrait of Shakespeare and replaced it with a photo of Audre Lorde, an African-American writer, feminist and civil rights activist. .

Steve Bannon, who led Trumps’ winning campaign and became a White House strategist, was previously a banker, media director, and Hollywood producer who in the 1990s co-wrote two Shakespearean adaptations: A Titus Andronicus located in space, with ectoplasmic sex, and hip-hop Coriolanus, based in south-central Los Angeles.

The scripts are not publicly available, but Wilson tracked them down and uncovered insidious racism. He writes: Specifically, Bannons Coriolanus suggests that African Americans will commit suicide by the Black-on-Black crime, while his Andronicus tells the story of a noble race eliminating their cultural enemies on the way to seizing power. Politics.

Wilson adds: Now that made a tabletop reading of Coriolanus and the actors were sprinting just to cross the lines. One of them said, “Looks like he’s never met a black man in his life.

Ted Cruz American Shakespeare? Photograph: David J Griffin / Icon SMI / ZUMA Press / REX / Shutterstock

Abraham Lincoln often quoted Shakespeare, writing that none equals Macbeth. Trump enjoys the films Citizen Kane, The Godfather, Gone with the Wind and Sunset Boulevard are among his favorites, but he has said less about the theater. In four years in Washington, he never ventured to the Folger Shakespeare Library on Capitol Hill, or the Shakespeare Theater Company downtown.

There is a database that collects all of Donald Trumps’ campaign speeches, Wilson says, and there’s only one match when you search for the name Shakespeare. It comes when Trump describes a campaign speech Ted Cruz gave and Cruz spoke very eloquently from Trump’s point of view and therefore Trump said something to the effect that Ted Cruz is a Shakespeare.

Ted Cruz is therefore Donald Trump’s image of the ideal of linguistic eloquence. Ted Cruz: not of an age, but forever.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos