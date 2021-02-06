List of 80 “ land grabbers ” prepared for action in Islamabad: DC – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the capital’s administration has taken action and prepared a list of 80 people allegedly involved in land grabbing activities.

Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said action will be taken against all land grabbers.

A list of around 80 people is under consideration and they will all be arrested, he added.

Following the prime minister’s orders, the police and district administration put seven suspected land grabbers behind bars for 90 days under the 1960 Public Order (DFO) Order on Thursday .

Sources from the Revenue Department and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) said a large number of people were allegedly involved in the land grab in the capital.

They said that in rural areas and in housing projects, people often complained that they did not have access to the plots they had purchased.

The focus should be on helping people who spend their lifetime income to buy plots of a few marlas in housing projects or in private areas but who could not take possession of the plots, an official said.

He said the alleged land grabbers already behind bars deserved strict punishment and action should be taken against others as well.

The sources said a caller, who owns a large plot of land in the town of Ghouri, complained to the prime minister during the latter’s telephone interaction with the public that land grabbers had occupied his land in the city.

After the complaint, city managers were urged to take action against the land grabbers.

Taking action against the land grabbers is a good step, but people with poor backgrounds should be given priority and their land should be reclaimed from the land grabbers, the official said. In addition, there are also owners of housing companies who even occupied hundreds of kanals of CDA land, but the civic agency failed to recover them.

Another CDA official said that when the PTI came to power in 2018, an operation was launched but was halted without achieving the desired result.

He thanked the prime minister for ordering action against land grabbers, but added that the government should also demand action against CDA officials who failed to take timely action to stop growth. illegal housing projects for years.

Among the seven suspected land grabbers, the owner of the town of Ghouri is also behind bars. The city of Ghouri is one of the largest unlicensed housing programs in Islamabad, which has nearly eight phases. But the ADC never acted against him.

As a result, thousands of people living in the city are suffering hardship due to the unavailability of connections to public services in the unauthorized housing program.

In the case of other unauthorized housing programs, the role of CDA has also been highly questionable. Officials said that in most cases, the civic agency kept busy publishing notices only while on the ground, housing project operators continued to expand their projects by selling plots beyond the limit. capacity of available land.

The sources said several project owners had also sold plots, initially reserved for green spaces and institutions.

However, a CDA officer claimed that the incumbent leadership had taken concrete action against the illegal housing projects which also included action against the town of Ghouri. He said that an updated list of illegal housing projects had also been uploaded to the ADC website and that action would be taken against all illegal projects soon. He said a commission formed by the federal government had proposed a solution to the illegal schemes by allowing them to be regulated by the CDA after meeting certain criteria.

Posted in Dawn on February 6, 2021

