HNA was once the largest trader in China. Now he is facing bankruptcy.

HONG KONG Its lenders are going bankrupt. Its president and co-founder has been quietly stripped of all power. Almost $ 10 billion of his money has been embezzled.

HNA Group, the vast Chinese conglomerate that has thrown tens of billions of dollars into trophy companies around the world, is on the verge of the biggest corporate collapse in recent Chinese history. Its dismantling is an extraordinary turn of events for the company, which started out as a regional airline in Hainan Province, southern China, and has acquired significant stakes in Hilton Hotels, Deutsche Bank, Virgin Australia and others. . At its peak, HNA employed 400,000 people worldwide.

For Chinese leaders, HNA is now a cautionary tale. Its story offers a glimpse into how Beijing treats its most powerful entrepreneurs. China has taken a firmer hold on the economy, and regulators recently surrounded another empire, that of China’s most famous billionaire Jack Ma.

It’s a precise reminder to the Chinese private sector and to big business and high-level executives that you are never more important than the Communist Party, said Jude Blanchette, a Chinese researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. Controlling large companies is not exactly central planning, but it is certainly about putting safeguards on the behavior of companies to ensure that they are moving in the right direction.