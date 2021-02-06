Politics
HNA was once the largest trader in China. Now he is facing bankruptcy.
HONG KONG Its lenders are going bankrupt. Its president and co-founder has been quietly stripped of all power. Almost $ 10 billion of his money has been embezzled.
HNA Group, the vast Chinese conglomerate that has thrown tens of billions of dollars into trophy companies around the world, is on the verge of the biggest corporate collapse in recent Chinese history. Its dismantling is an extraordinary turn of events for the company, which started out as a regional airline in Hainan Province, southern China, and has acquired significant stakes in Hilton Hotels, Deutsche Bank, Virgin Australia and others. . At its peak, HNA employed 400,000 people worldwide.
For Chinese leaders, HNA is now a cautionary tale. Its story offers a glimpse into how Beijing treats its most powerful entrepreneurs. China has taken a firmer hold on the economy, and regulators recently surrounded another empire, that of China’s most famous billionaire Jack Ma.
It’s a precise reminder to the Chinese private sector and to big business and high-level executives that you are never more important than the Communist Party, said Jude Blanchette, a Chinese researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. Controlling large companies is not exactly central planning, but it is certainly about putting safeguards on the behavior of companies to ensure that they are moving in the right direction.
Pressure is mounting on companies whose behavior could pose a risk to the Chinese financial system. Xi Jinping, China’s top leader, told a meeting of senior officials of the country’s Communist Party late last month that the government should anticipate and anticipate risks even as it continues to grow. He urged officials to make plans to deal with the gray rhino events, referring to significant and obvious problems in the economy that are being ignored until they become urgent threats. Chinese media had often referred to HNA as a gray rhino before its decline.
The party has strengthened its position in the private sector in recent months and urged entrepreneurs to identify politically, intellectually and emotionally with its goals. He also vowed to prevent what he called the disorderly expansion of capital, a reference to the kind of lavish spending of borrowed money for which HNA had become known.
Chinese online shopping giant Alibaba Group is among the recent high profile targets of the party. In December, authorities opened an antitrust investigation into the company, which was co-founded by Mr. Ma. A month earlier, days before the planned initial public offering by Mr. Mas’s financial giant, Ant Group, regulators intervened to stop it.
HNA was once the face of modern business in China, a leader of the first wave of Chinese private enterprises with political backing to make large global acquisitions. Its propensity to top up on borrowed money to buy stakes in world-famous names was costly and risky, and apparently dared regulators in Beijing and around the world to bring it to heel.
As HNA’s creditors wait for a Chinese court to approve their bankruptcy and restructuring request, questions arise as to the extent of the conglomerates’ problems. It has $ 200 billion in debt it can’t pay off, and those owed money will have to sift through dozens, if not hundreds, of its subsidiaries, said Michelle Luo, bankrupt lawyer at the firm. of Hui Ye lawyers.
The task became even more difficult after three of HNA’s subsidiaries revealed late last month that shareholders of HNA and dozens of subsidiaries had embezzled nearly $ 10 billion in corporate funds to pay off their own debts. spiral. HNA Group was one of dozens of shareholders and subsidiaries listed in the disclosures that allegedly embezzled money. Hainan Airlines, one of HNA’s subsidiaries, said funds had been taken for pay for wealth management products but did not provide any specific details.
HNA’s insolvency is largest China has seen since the country started using its bankruptcy law in 2007, Said Ms. Luo. It will also test the strength of the laws, only 76 listed companies have been the subject of bankruptcy proceedings in China.
Much of the restructuring of the HNA will likely be done behind closed doors and with strong state involvement. Officials from China’s Civil Aviation Administrator and the China Development Bank, the country’s main political bank, stepped in last year to take over management of some of the company’s affairs, and two government officials joined the board of directors.
The fate of Chen Feng, chairman and co-founder of HNA, has been in question since he was a list of members of the Communist Party committee of the HNA, the company’s main decision-making body, according to an official statement late last month.
In developing HNA, Mr. Chen imprinted his corporate culture with his own personal interests as a Buddhist and calligrapher. Former People’s Liberation Army pilot Mr. Chen said he was different from other entrepreneurs. I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I don’t have banquets, I don’t go to karaoke or get a massage, he said once the South China Morning Post. He had the company’s headquarters in Hainan built to resemble a Buddha.
For years, the doors have been opened for the company. He received cheap funding from Chinese state-backed banks. Its leaders had the kind of political connections that Chinese private companies could only dream of.
On his first state visit to Britain, Chinese leader Xi Jinping made an appearance at an event in Manchester for HNA Hainan Airlines. Mr. Chen was once an assistant to Wang Qishan, vice president of China. Another HNA executive has entered into a partnership with Wen Jiabao’s son, the former Chinese premier, The New York Times reported in 2018.
HNA also had influence abroad. One of its first backers was George Soros, the billionaire investor. Its leaders mingled with the power brokers of Wall Streets at black tie galas and met with prominent leaders in Washington. They struck a trade deal with Governor Jeb Bush. They attempted to buy Skybridge Capital, an investment firm co-founded by Anthony Scaramucci, who at the time expected to become a liaison between the White House and the American business community. (The deal was scrapped after the companies realized regulators wouldn’t approve it.)
But HNA’s glory days came to be numbered when Chinese authorities began to examine the massive debt that HNA and some of its politically linked peers like Anbang Insurance Group, Fosun International and Dalian Wanda were taking to fuel their global shopping sprees.
Authorities took control of Anbang, a struggling insurance conglomerate that owned the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York City, and sentenced its founder, Wu Xiaohui, to 18 years in prison for fraud. Wanda, former owner of AMC Entertainment, and Fosun, owner of Club Med and luxury fashion house Lanvin, quickly sold some of their acquisitions overseas.
As HNA turned to its own growing bill, it began to shed some of its businesses. It has also sought to borrow money from its own employees by offering them high-interest investment products.
The Chinese government has not commented on the dismantling of the HNAs. The China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Hainan Supervisory Bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission did not respond to a faxed request for comment. HNA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Chinese state-controlled news media have sought to portray the HNA bankruptcy proceedings as a move to protect the company’s assets rather than an attempt to strip them to the bone.
The goal of bankruptcy and restructuring is not to destroy, but to build, according to a commentary in the Shanghai Security News. It can also be seen as a rebirth.
On Chinese social media, some HNA airline customers have asked if their tickets will be refunded, while people who have invested in its investment products have complained that the company will reimburse banks before recovering any money. borrowed from ordinary people. Others said they weren’t surprised at the company’s ultimate fate.
In the end, HNA Group has always failed, wrote Chen Haijian, a finance professional in Nanjing, on his personal page on WeChat, a Chinese social media platform.
It feels like people have been saying this sentence for over 10 years.
Cao Li contribution to Hong Kong reports.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]