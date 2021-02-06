PM Modi to inaugurate several key projects during his visit to Assam and Bengal on February 7





During his visit to Assam and West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make major announcements on Sunday and will also lay the foundation stone for key infrastructure projects in Haldia. During the first leg of his visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for two hospitals in Dhekiajuli, Assam, in the districts of Sonitpur. It will also launch “Asom Mala”, a program for national highways and major district roads. READ | PM Modi addresses S Africa Prez on COVID-19 management; Affirms “ collaborative efforts ” PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for several key projects Later, on his way to West Bengal, PM Modi will inaugurate the LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited on Sunday evening. Built at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore, this terminal will have a capacity of 1 million metric tonnes per year and will help deliver LPG to households in Bengal and other eastern and northeastern states. READ | Ministry asks SGFI to hold new elections As part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project, Narendra Modi will launch the Dobhi-Durgapur gas pipeline section. This pipeline connection is spread over 348 km and was constructed at a cost of Rs 2,400 crore. In addition to contributing to the relaunch of the HURL Sindri fertilizer plant in Jharkhand, this pipeline will also supply gas to the Matix fertilizer plant in Durgapur, Bengal. The Dobhi-Durgapur pipeline section will also meet the demand for gas from the industrial, commercial and automotive sectors. READ | PM Modi chairs high-level meeting in Parliament; Amit Shah, Narendra Tomar presents Apart from that, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a second catalytic-isodewaxing unit at Indian Oil Corporation’s Haldia refinery in West Bengal. According to information shared by the Press Information Office (PIB), this unit will have a capacity of 270,000 metric tons per year. Once commissioned, the unit is expected to save USD 185 million in foreign exchange. The Prime Minister will also order a four-lane ROB-flyover at Ranichak in Haldia, Benga, on the national road (NH) 41. Built at a cost of Rs 190 crore, the railway flyover bridge aims to ensure movement uninterrupted traffic between Kolaghat and Haldia Dock Complex and other surrounding areas. West Bengal loaded before polls The situation ahead of the West Bengal elections is escalating day by day with political tangles, violence and allegations of mutual defeat at high margins. West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds the fort with 222 seats, will go to the polls in April-May 2021. The BJP has expressed confidence that it will cross the 200-seat mark, however, TMC via its strategist poll Prashant Kishore argued that BJP will not cross double digits. READ | Hold elections in Panchayat before April 30, HC To UP







