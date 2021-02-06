Joe Biden for bullying Boris Johnson over UK trade – ‘No special relationship! ” | Politics | News





The Prime Minister is desperate not only to secure a great trade deal, but also to improve relations with Mr Biden after being close allies with Donald Trump. As Mr Johnson tried to draw Washington to the trade table with his pledge to push for green technology and improved climate targets, one political commentator said the UK will not have a ‘ “ special relationship ” with the United States. Talk to Express.co.uk, US commentator Jadan Horyn has warned Mr Biden would like the UK to abide by its rules before it comes close to a trade deal.

He said: “Biden is going to force the UK to play by its rules. “The UK will have to listen to Biden if it wants anything. “It is clear, because of their political position, that the Biden administration will not have a very special relationship with the UK. “There will be no relationship like what has been seen between Boris and Trump or Blair and Bush.

“They will not be close, however, there is no doubt that if it was a Labor government they would turn around for them because they would agree on so many things.” Mr Johnson highlighted the UN climate change conference and the G7 summit in the UK this year as initiatives that showcase Brexit Britain’s leading role around the world. Although the Prime Minister was the first European leader to receive a call from the new president, it remains to be seen how the UK is viewed by the Democratic Party. Following the call, a No 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister hailed President Biden’s early action to tackle climate change and his commitment to reaching net zero by 2050. JUST IN: Brexit LIVE: EU asks Boris to change new law – five nations go after

Commentators across the Atlantic have reiterated Mr. Obama’s claim that the UK is at the end of the line when it comes to Washington’s priorities. Indeed, due to domestic unrest in the United States and the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Biden has said he will focus on the United States before seeking to sign a deal. Indeed, Mr Biden’s new press secretary Jen Psaki could not indicate when a trade deal will be reached. She said, “What’s important to the President and also to our National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is that everything we do must help advance working families and the American middle class.

“It certainly includes all trade deals, and that’s part of their purpose and how they would approach it. “But for now, we are working to bring the pandemic under control, to provide economic assistance to the American public.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos